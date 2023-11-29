Arsenal 6-0 Lens: Player Ratings as the Gunners rout hapless visitors with five-goal first half | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Arsenal ran riot and secured a thumping 6-0 win over RC Lens in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, November 29.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins and two defeats from their last five games across competitions. They secured a hard-fought 1-0 win away to Brentford last time out with Kai Havertz grabbing the winner.

Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup as he stuck with his trusted XI for this game.

Arsenal made an electric start to the game as they dominated possession and blew Lens out of the water in a rampant first half.

Kai Havertz opened the scoring after 13 minutes with a tap-in from close-range, before Gabriel Jesus doubled the hosts' lead just eight minutes later. Bukayo Saka then showed great poise to make it 3-0 in the 23rd minute, before Gabriel Martinelli completed the 14-minute madness to make it 4-0 in the 27th minute.

What's surprising is Arsenal had 47% of the ball in the first period and still managed to create several chances. They scored a fifth goal in the 46th minute as captain Martin Odegaard got in on the act to make it 5-0 before half-time.

Having completed the job in the first period itself, Arsenal made a cautious start to the second half as Arteta replaced both his fullbacks during the interval. The hosts showed good calmness as they were content to knock the ball around while occasionally creating chances. Lens, on the other hand, were still unable to find their attacking momentum.

Both managers turned to their respective benches as Arteta looked to rotate and rest his players, while Lens boss Franck Haise gave youngsters some valuable minutes of experience. Neither side created any significant chance until Jorginho's late penalty in the 86th minute.

Arsenal secured a thumping 6-0 win, and on that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7.5/10

Raya had a relatively uneventful evening as he was called into action for just three saves en-route to keeping a deserved clean sheet.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7.5/10

Tomiyasu proved to be key to the Gunners' attacking play as he provided two first-half assists. He played three key passes, three long balls and one cross in an encouraging outing.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was solid in defense and did well to co-ordinate with his defensive partner Gabriel. He won two duels, making two tackles, one interception and one clearance in the process.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel put in a strong performance in defense and did not allow Elye Wahi a sniff of the Gunners' goal. He won two duels and made seven clearances.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko had a good game and was subbed off at the halfway mark as the Gunners led by five goals. He won one duel, making one interception and one tackle.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Odegaard scored Arsenal's fifth goal on the cusp of half-time with a thumping finish. He passed the ball with 87% accuracy, including three long balls, one key pass and one cross. He also won six duels.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 95% accuracy, including three long balls and one cross. He also won four duels, making three tackles and three clearances.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

Havertz had a good game and opened the scoring after he bundled the ball over the line early on. He played two key passes and also won seven duels.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka enjoyed a great start to the game, scoring and assisting to put his team out of Lens' reach. He also won seven duels and made four tackles and one clearance in the process. Saka also played two key passes.

Gabriel Jesus - 9/10

Jesus was on-song, scoring and providing an assist in a rampant first-half display by Arsenal. He won an incredible 11 duels and completed all four of his dribble attempts in an outstanding display. Jesus also played one key pass.

Gabriel Martinelli - 8/10

Martinelli started the game brightly and even got on the scoresheet as he made it 4-0 after 27 minutes. He also won four duels and completed two dribbles, and won a late penalty for his team.

Substitutes

Jakub Kiwior - 6.5/10

Kiwior replaced Zinchenko at the interval and played well.

Benjamin White - 6.5/10

White replaced Tomiyasu at the break and put in a good display.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson came on shortly after the hour-mark, allowing Saka some much-needed rest.

Jorginho - 7/10

The Italian came on in the second half and scored a late penalty to make it 6-0, scoring his first Arsenal goal in the process.

Eddie Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah replaced Jesus late in the game and played fairly well.