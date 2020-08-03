Arsenal advised to sell 3 players to fund Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's new contract

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has advised Arsenal to sell Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac this summer. He believes that the sale of the three players would help the Gunners fund a new contract for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Bent has told Arsenal that they should give Aubameyang whatever he demands as he is their best player right now. He adds that the striker can bail them out single-handedly- as he did against Chelsea- and can win them matches with ease. Talking to talkSPORT, Bent said:

“I’d pay him [Aubameyang] exactly what he wants. Listen, the performance he showed in the semi-final against [Man] City and then in the final – two big, big stages where Arsenal weren’t really given a chance to win – he single-handedly pulled them out of the fire and won them the game.”

“It’s a no-brainer, they should be trying everything they can, even if that means sacrificing certain players and moving them on to keep him there, I’d do it. Ozil is one, but that’s going to be tricky because I can’t see him walking away, he’ll want to collect every penny of his wages.”

“Kolasinac is on his ridiculous wages I’d let him go and I would even let Hector Bellerin go because we’ve seen Ainsley Maitland-Niles play there and do a good job. There are players who are surplus to requirements; Arsenal have got seven centre-halfs as well, so surely if they let a couple of those go.”

Aubameyang's contract situation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has only one year left on his contract with Arsenal and reports suggest that he is open to leaving the club as well. The same reports claim that he has demanded £250,000 a week and is only willing to sign on if the club shows ambition.

Earlier reports suggested that one of his demands was that the club should play in Europe. That was secured by Aubameyang himself as he scored twice in the FA Cup final, earning the Gunners a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

By winning the cup competition, Arsenal made their way to the Europa League group stages and pushed their arch-rivals, Tottenham Hotspur into the qualifying rounds.