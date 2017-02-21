Arsenal and Arsene Wenger - To settle for mediocrity or risk uncertainty

Arsene Wenger arrived from Japan to take over the reigns at Arsenal back in 1996

Pioneer. Facilitator. Revolutionary. These are the words that one can associate with Arsene Wenger. Sadly the Frenchman's current situation has become more complicated than his football ever was. Never before 'the Wenger Out' brigade was so vociferous in their demands to oust the manager who literally built the club to where it rightfully stands at the moment; one of the biggest in England.

Recently in his press conference, Wenger revealed that he will take a decision in March or April and it was the first time that he ever talked about managing elsewhere if he leaves the North London club after this tumultuous season. The capitulation at the hands of Bayern Munich was seen by many as the final chapter in Arsene's love story with Arsenal.

To take a stance in this matter is not easy as it may look at times. There are two anecdotes that come to mind when discussing Wenger's future. We know that 'everything good must come to an end one day' which is the debating point for many who want Wenger to leave on amicable terms.

The other saying being 'be careful what you wish for' as a number of examples can be stated where a short term solution has never worked for the betterment of a footballing institution. We must take a closer look at both the aspects before voicing an opinion on this delicate issue.

Is it right to settle for mediocrity?

Arsene Wenger’s 2003-04 Arsenal side went unbeaten for an entire season

In the first decade of his time in England, Arsene Wenger was one of the best managers in the world and his achievement of 7 trophies in his first 500 games for the Gunners speak volumes of his acumen. He brought ideas to the Premier League which were unknown to the English as he emphasised on player conditioning, nutrition, recovery, rehabilitation and development.

Other clubs soon followed his methods as the once unknown French manager became one of the most important things to happen in English football.

After a move to the Emirates back in 2006, Wenger managed within the minimal budget that was present due to the stadium debt, effectively. He guaranteed European football when he was up against the rising monetary power from the blue half of Manchester and also the established powerhouses like Chelsea and Manchester United.

But, and there's a big but in this case post-2013.

Wenger signed a new three-year deal in 2014 with the club's future looking stable and the manager having enough money in the bank to splurge on his desired targets. And he did that as the likes of Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez and Granit Xhaka arrived at the Emirates in big money moves. These players were seen as the final pieces in Arsenal's jigsaw to finally give them a push in their bid for a first league title since 2004.

However, pundits have called this team "spineless" which seems to be a reality at times when Arsenal take the field in the games that matter the most. In the last three years, Arsenal's net spend has been £188.6 million so no one can give an excuse for not being able to compete financially.

Chelsea came 10th last season and are currently on course for their second league title in three years. The Blues will manage that with a net spend of a mere £7.1 million. The club hierarchy seems to be content with the influx of cash that the players and the manager have generated with their efforts as they seem to no longer care for what the fans think.

Wenger's title-winning teams always had leaders and players on whom they banked on to save them from the clutches of defeat. Besides Alexis Sanchez, not a single player's name comes to mind from the current squad. Being stubborn and naive have been the points of criticism for Wenger in recent times with his mistakes, whether in the transfer market or the big match tactics, proving his detractors right.

The look on Arsene Wenger's face after the humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich was not a pretty sight and made everyone sympathise with the Frenchman. Jamie Carragher penned a wonderful line in his Daily Mail article on Arsene Wenger, "When pity becomes your dominant emotion, it shows your threat has disappeared."

After that defeat, Wenger said that the players looked mentally jaded during the game which can also be said for his numerous decisions on and off the field.

Arsene Wenger has not been known to be ruthless in his management which has often caused him problems at Arsenal. Underperforming stars like Mesut Ozil and Petr Cech to some extent, need to be offloaded to bring in players who will fight for the badge on their shirt. The North London club do not need a major surgery to come back in the reckoning but need some fresh ideas to get them out of this never ending loop.

The argument often that is heard is that no world class manager is available at the moment to replace Wenger at the helm with all the Klopps and the Guardiolas of the world currently plying their trade elsewhere. But one must remember that the last time Arsenal needed a change to revolutionise the club, they brought in an unknown bloke from Japan who was termed as "Arsene Who" by the media.

And, it is safe to say that he turned out to be a legend of the game whose statue will be cast in bronze in front of his own dream project, the Emirates.

Or to risk uncertainty?

Wenger has cut a frustrating figure at times on the touchline this season

The section calling for Wenger's head are basing their argument on the fact that it cannot get worse than being just in the top four of the Premier League and a meek exit in the knockout stages of the Champions League. The stability that Arsenal have is envied by a lot of clubs as Wenger's ardent critics should take a cue from the current situations at Manchester United and Liverpool.

Post the Ferguson era, Manchester United have struggled to qualify for the Champions League under David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal. Jose Mourinho is finally looking like the man who'll bring the glory days back. But despite being unbeaten in the league since October, Manchester United are still sixth in the league and not the favourites to finish in the top four.

At Old Trafford, Moyes never got the time to settle in his first big job while Ferguson's "football, bloody hell" quote took an altogether different meaning during the Van Gaal regime.

After a successful reign of Rafael Benitez, Liverpool floundered under Roy Hodgson and Kenny Dalglish, a situation which was made even more difficult due to a complicated ownership issue. Arsenal supporters need to keep in mind that a transition rarely goes smoothly which is proved by a number of examples in England and in Europe.

Sir Alex Ferguson once said, "Arsene has taken a lot of flak, but who’s going to replace him?Who’s going to make it better? " The question makes sense till now as to who can guarantee a smooth shift of power from the stable leadership of the Frenchman to a new manager; who will probably be a newcomer to this cut throat league.

There are no doubts that Arsenal are struggling and have been in recent years with many doubting Wenger's ideas to have become outdated in the modern footballing world. Has a man who was termed revolutionary during his beginning to have brought ideas that were 10 years earlier in England become outdated in a matter of years?

Wenger once said in an interview with L'equipe, "I give myself credit for one thing: I always treated Arsenal as if it belonged to me. I’ve been criticised for it. Because I don’t spend enough. I’m not carefree enough. My great pride will be, the day I leave, that I’m leaving a good squad, a healthy situation and a club capable of performing in the future."

There won't be a man that will be hurting with Arsenal's continued failure to compete at the highest level more than Arsene Wenger. He is a man who has given his best years to a club that was not in a good state in any matter of affairs, rejected advances from PSG and FC Barcelona on a number of occasions, saw the players jump ships during his entire Arsenal regime but stood as the leader of the pack - come what the circumstances.

The 21st year as an Arsenal manager might probably be his last for the Gunners and obviously in the Premier League which would see the end of an era of Le Proffeseur who changed the face of English football with his visionary ideas.

Conclusion (if there's one)

The current mood surrounding the Arsenal football club can be summed up in one word - toxic. Even if Wenger decides to leave Emirates at the end of the season when he announces his decision in March or April, his remaining games should be a matter of celebration and tribute to him to recognise the efforts of a man who put this football club again on the world map.

Or if he decides to stay for a year or a couple of more which seems unlikely at the moment, the 'Wenger out brigade' need to think with their heads and get behind the team when it needs them the most. The last thing Wenger needs at the moment is to not get the support from his fans for whom he has served relentlessly and to see the banners being unfurled at the Emirates which does not suit a club like Arsenal.

One last line that can be made from the whole episode between Arsenal and Arsene Wenger is that - The man has gone on to become an antagonist in a plot that was dreamt and written by him.