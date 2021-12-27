Norwich City 0-5 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points as Bukayo Saka steals the show | Premier League 2021-22

Arsenal beat Norwich City 5-0 on Sunday to strengthen their grip within the top four of the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Arsenal in the sixth minute as he slipped one past Norwich goalkeeper Angus Gunn. Kieran Tierney doubled Arsenal's advantage on the cusp of half-time.

Saka then scored a brilliant goal from the edge of the box to cap off his brace. Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's fourth of the night from the penalty spot after drawing a foul from Ozan Kabak. Emile Smith Rowe put the game to bed as he scored Arsenal's fifth goal of the night in stoppage time.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was again left out of the squad by Mikel Arteta. It was the fifth game in a row that he missed after being called out for disciplinary reasons.

In his absence Alexandre Lacazette has taken the armband and has been firing on all cylinders. The Frenchman has scored two goals and assisted three goals in the month of December so far.

Aubameyang's future at Arsenal looks quite uncertain. His continued absence has alerted Juventus and Barcelona, who are interested in signing the 32-year-old.

Arsenal went on a frenzy to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid in the summer. After a successful loan tenure last season, the Gunners were convinced that he was the right man to lead the midfield. Arsenal wanted a player who could dominate games like Mesut Özil and were convinced that the Norwegian could replicate the German's success.

Odegaard's recent performances show that the Gunners were right all along. He ran riot against Norwich City. The former Real Madrid star set up two goals for Arsenal. Moreover, he made three key passes, won three duels and made four recoveries throughout the game.

