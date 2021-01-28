Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Emile Smith Rowe and Thomas Partey after Southampton win

Arsenal moved into the top ten on the Premier League table after an impressive 3-1 victory over Southampton on Tuesday.

However, Arsenal suffered a few injury setbacks, as Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe were both taken off in the second half.

No Arsenal player made more ball recoveries (7) or more interceptions (2) than Emile Smith Rowe against Southampton.



The pair have a battle on their hands to get fit ahead of Saturday evening’s clash with Manchester United.

While speaking in an interview with BT Sport after the win at Southampton, Arteta said:

“He [Emile Smith Rowe] was injured for the FA Cup game and we knew that probably today he could not play the whole game."

"He had some muscular discomfort and had to come off again."

"I just want to make clear that we made seven changes and five of them was because they were not ready to play the game. He [Tierney] was one of them and Thomas was another one of them."

"We don’t know [if Partey's injury was cramp], we don’t know. He was still in some discomfort and hopefully it was nothing. But he was struggling."

"You could see today that he could not even hold for 60 minutes. So, we have to manage those players, we have to protect them. But sometimes they are not fit. I cannot explain every single day how everybody is feeling."

The Arsenal boss added that five players missed the FA Cup clash last week due to injuries. Arteta said:

“Well it’s one of the reasons why we had to make changes in the cup because we had five players who were not available to play. I want to make that clear."

“The ones that played today they were to play some part of the game."

“So we expect them to play every game of the season 50 games without preseason at that age I’m sorry but it’s impossible and I’m not going to do that with the young players.”

Arsenal move into the top half on the Premier League table

Southampton v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal bounced back from their FA Cup defeat last week to move up to eighth in the Premier League after the 3-1 win.

Goals from Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette ensured the Gunners cruises to victory after falling behind to an early goal from Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong.

Mikel Arteta’s men have been on superb form in the Premier League in recent times and have not tasted defeat in their last six league outings.

Arsenal will hope to continue this form as they aim to surge up the table and into the European spots, while also hope to progress in the UEFA Europa League.