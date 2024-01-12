Arsenal are considering activating the £43.6 million release clause to sign Real Sociedad starlet Martin Zubimendi. The midfielder, who is also heavily linked with Barcelona and Manchester United, might be moving to the Emirates Stadium instead, reports Sport.

Zubimendi, whose contract with Sociedad runs till 2027, has been remarkably impressive in the heart of their defensive midfield.

A Sociedad academy graduate, he made his debut for La Real in 2019, and has since appeared 171 times for the club. He made 36 appearances last season and was pivotal in them qualifying for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in nine seasons.

This season, Zubimendi has made 19 appearances in La Liga, scoring four goals and assisting one. He has also played every minute of Champions League action for Sociedad, helping them top a challenging group ahead of the likes of Inter and Benfica. He is really transforming himself into a complete midfielder, understandably attracting the attention of top European clubs.

Barcelona have a midfield crisis of their own, with constant injuries to stars like Pedri and Gavi. They are also looking to strengthen their midfield this window, with the likes of Zubimendi and Girona star Aleix Garcia on their shortlist.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is also intrigued by the prospect of Zubimendi at Old Trafford, but hasn't expressed concrete interest yet.

Arsenal have been linked to a whole host of forwards this window, which seems to be a area of more urgent necessity than the midfield. Wolves' Pedro Neto, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Getafe's Borja Mayoral have all been rumoured with a move to the red side of London.

However, Arteta is really interested in bringing a midfielder capable of playing in the double pivot with Declan Rice, and Zubimendi fits this criterion perfectly. With such a low release clause on offer, Arteta might just convince the Arsenal board to pull the trigger and make Zubimendi a Gunner this window.

Arsenal given huge injury boost: Timber back in training

Arsenal have been given a huge injury boost, as defender Jurrien Timber was pictured training with the first-team squad for the first time in five months.

22-year-old Timber was signed by the Gunners for £34 million last summer. Sadly though, he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest and has been ruled out since.

The Gunners recently released footage of him doing some ball-work away from his teammates during the squad's training camp in Dubai.

Speaking about his recovery, Timber said:

"I’m making good progress and also the knee is reacting very well so I’m happy with the way things are going. Let’s just see how things are going and how long it will be still."

Talking of how his teammates were his biggest support in his rehab journey, he added:

"I remember [Oleksandr] Zinchenko and Mo [Elneny] were at the training ground. They were just talking to me and encouraging me, saying so many positive things. A lot of guys were texting me, because everyone was off so no one was at the club, but they heard what happened and were texting me. They asked if I was okay and the support was immense."

Arsenal have been on a midseason slump, going on a three-game losing streak, and Timber's return might just be at the right time for them to salvage their season.