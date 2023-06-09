Arsenal consider signing Belgian defender believed to be worth around £17 million: Reports

According to Het Belang van Limburg, Arsenal are considering making a £17 million move for Belgium and Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne.

The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League this season and will ply their trade in the Championship next. Hence, they are expected to part ways with several key players.

Castagne, who joined Leicester from Atalanta in 2020, could be one of the players heading for the the exit door. Since his £18 million switch from the Serie A, the Belgian has made 112 appearances across competitions for Leicester. He made 42 appearances for the club last season.

According to the aforementioned source, Leicester could demand a fee in the range of £15 million to £20 million for Castagne. Nieuwsblad previously reported that Arsenal were interested in Castagne before the start of the 2022-23 season.

Peter Crouch thinks Declan Rice would be a great addition to the Arsenal team

Arsenal have set their sights on West Ham United's talismanic midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. The player is expected to move to north London despite interests from Bayern Munich and Manchester Unted.

Peter Crouch recently reflected on the Gunners' interest in Rice. The former Liverpool star claimed that the Reds won't probably be able to sign Rice after Alexis Mac Allister joined the team. He said (via Football365):

"I know he’s being linked elsewhere but I’d absolutely love to see Declan Rice come in as well. He’s a class act and I think he could go to any club and be a great signing for them. It probably won’t be Liverpool as he’s going to be very expensive, but it would be a great addition.”

Rice is expected to cost any potential suitor over €100 million. Technically, he is one of the best in his position. Given he is only 24, Rice will also be a long-term investment for any club.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes