Arsenal cool interest in Marco Asensio and set sights on another Real Madrid star: Reports

Arsenal have cooled interest in Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio and are now interested in another Los Blancos attacker, Rodrygo Goes, as per El Nacional (via Diario Gol).

The report claims that Asensio is certain to leave the Merengues next summer with his contract with the club set to expire.

It is understood that neither the Spaniard nor Real Madrid have plans to extend the deal beyond the summer. Agent Jorge Mendes has already started looking for suitors for his client.

Arsenal were watching Asensio on a regular basis this season with Mikel Arteta planning to recruit the attacker for a free next summer. However, they have cooled interest in the versatile attacker.

The Gunners' scouts have been thoroughly impressed with Rodrygo and have shifted their attention to the Brazilian attacker.

The Brazil international has become a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti's side this season, especially in the absence of Karim Benzema due to injury.

The 21-year-old has scored four goals and provided three assists in nine games this season.

The Brazilian has played across the final third and is also attracting interest from clubs like Juventus, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid view Rodrygo as an indispensable member of the first-team. The player is also thought to be keen to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu and continue his development.

Arsenal could benefit from signing another wide forward but getting Rodrygo from Real Madrid will be quite difficult

Arsenal have done incredibly well this season so far but it is quite evident that they could still benefit from a few more additions in several areas. They are at the top of the Premier League table, having won seven out of their eight matches so far.

One position the Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster is wide areas and have been linked with several names across Europe.

Rodrygo would be a brilliant addition to the Arsenal side but it would be quite an uphill task for them to make this deal happen.

Rodrygo has already established himself as an important player for Real Madrid since his arrival from Santos in 2019.

He is just 21 years of age and has plenty of room for growth. He scored some crucial goals for Real Madrid in their UEFA Champions League triumph last season.

Hence, it makes no sense for Los Blancos to lose such a top talent.

The Brazil international has already won everything he can at club level and is also unlikely to seek a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

