Arsenal draw up 7-man transfer shortlist as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster attack with statement signing: Reports 

Arsenal are keen on reinforcing their attacking department and have reportedly drawn up a seven-man transfer shortlist as the summer transfer window approaches. The Gunners have dealt with multiple injuries in key positions this season which has adversely affected their form and output.

Notably, their attacking unit has borne the brunt of the injuries as a number of first-team players are currently on the sidelines. Their talisman Bukayo Saka was the first to be ruled out of action after picking up an injury against Crystal Palace in December.

Forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz subsequently picked up an injury. And in what was a huge blow to the Arsenal faithful, both were ruled out for the season.

In the January transfer window, it was rumored that Mikel Arteta would sign a striker amid their goalscoring issues, but the north London club ultimately failed to sign one.

In the absence of Jesus and Havertz, midfielder Mikel Merino has been used as a makeshift striker. With the summer transfer window on the horizon, the Gunners are hoping to bring in a top-class striker who would address their goalscoring issues.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal’s sporting management has drawn up a list of seven possible signings for the striking position. The players include Liam Delap, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, Ollie Watkins, Lautaro Martinez, Samu Omorodion and Jonathan David.

Of all the aforementioned players, Liam Delap is said to be the top priority on Arsenal’s list. Delap, who joined Ipswich Town from Manchester City last summer, has been a revelation for the Tractor Boys this season. As per the above-mentioned source, signing him would cost the Gunners around £40 million.

Apart from Delap, another player whom the Gunners are keen on signing is Alexander Isak. They tried sign the Swede in the January transfer window but were reportedly put off by Newcastle’s valuation of £150 million for the striker. Meanwhile, Fichajes claimed that Newcastle will not accept anything less than £120 million for their player.

Arsenal keeping eye on Bologna star – Reports

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal scouts are keeping a close eye on Bologna forward Santiago Castro as they look to bolster their attacking options. Castro joined Bologna in January 2024 from Argentine side Vélez Sarsfield for a reported fee of €13.2 million.

He has been a revelation for the Serie A club and has been named as one of the most promising youngsters in the Italian top flight. In the ongoing season, Castro has scored nine goals and provided eight assists across competitions for Bologna.

Santiago Castro's form has drawn the interest of Arsenal’s scouting department, making him a potential target for the north London club. However, the Gunners won’t find getting the signature of Castro an easy task, as other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham are also monitoring the player.

As per the abovementioned source, Bologna will likely demand for a fee in the region of €25-30 million to part ways with their player.

