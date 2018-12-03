×
Premier League 2018-19: Arsenal's win over Tottenham has restored the faith of the fans

Sameer Tawargeri
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
162   //    03 Dec 2018, 02:42 IST

It was one heck of a roller-coaster ride for the fans at the Emirates stadium where Arsenal prevailed 4-2 over their bitter rivals Tottenham in Unai Emery's first North London derby match.

The Gunners are now on a 19-match unbeaten streak in all competitions thanks to Emery's out of the box tactics and unmatched team selections. The starting XI in the derby was a little unusual as Mesult Ozil - a playmaker who has been Arsenal's best player since joining them - did not feature. But that ended up helping them in the end.

The home team led within 10 minutes of the game courtesy of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's penalty, and Arsenal looked threatening until Eric Dier's header from Christian Eriksen's sublime cross. It was Dier's hush-hush celebration which provoked the Arsenal players and fans to such an extent that security had to intervene and separate the two teams.

Two minutes later, Harry Kane converted from the spot after Rob Holding fouled Heung-min Son inside the penalty area for a 2-1 lead going into the half time.

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

But the second half has invariably been Arsenal's strength this season, having scored a lot more goals compared to the first. This match proved to be no different for them as they put in three second half goals to complete a come-from-behind win.

It all started with Aubameyang's curling shot into the goal past the on-looking Hugo Lloris. There was no stopping Arsenal after that, with goals from Lacazette and the young Lucas Torreira as the Spurs were outplayed in the entire half.

Tottenham's woes continued as Dier was shown a second yellow card for a bad foul on Lacazette, resulting in his suspension.

The Spurs came into this match after having defeated Inter Milan in the Champions League, but they couldn't replicate those heroics at the Emirates.

It was yet another entertaining North London derby in which Arsenal held their ground. Emery would be happy with the result, especially since he started Arsenal's managerial career with two successive Premier League defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City. From then, there has been no looking back.

The Gunners leading in the Europa League adds to his happiness as well. It looks as though the Arsenal fans' faith has been restored after nearly a decade of frustration under Arsene Wenger.

Hoardings of "Beginning of a New Era" were seen inside the stadium, with Emery's picture on them, showing just how highly regarded the manager is at the moment.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Leisure Reading
