Arsenal 'end interest' in 25-year-old Manchester United midfielder- Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to end their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Gunners are planning to bolster their midfield this summer.

The Netherlands international was a potential transfer target, but according to Football.london, Arsenal have decided to drop their interest in Van de Beek after Erik Ten Hag was appointed as Manchester United's new manager earlier this week.

Donny van de Beek played under Ten Hag for two and a half seasons at Ajax, during which he helped the club win an Eredivise title, a KNVB Cup, and reach the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League.

He joined Manchester United in a deal worth £34 million in the summer of 2020. The Netherlands international made just 19 Premier League appearances in his debut season at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek was linked with a move away from the club last summer but opted to stay in Manchester and fight for a place in the starting line-up.

After making just 14 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils during the first half of the season, he joined Everton on loan until the end of the campaign during the January transfer window.

Reports suggest Erik Ten Hag could give Donny van de Beek the chance to resurrect his career at United next season due to the close relationship they shared during their time together at Ajax. Arsenal are therefore unlikely to make a move for the Manchester United loanee this summer.

Arsenal could reignite their interest in Lyon star after ending their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder

Arsenal are reportedly keen to sign an a midfielder to partner Thomas Partey at the center of the park next season. Mikel Arteta is believed to have grown frustrated with the inconsistent performances of Granit Xhaka.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Manchester United's Donny van de Beek but could drop their interest in the Dutchman and switch their focus to Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The north London club have been heavily linked with the Frenchman in the past, but the deal never materialized. According to Calciomercato, Mikel Arteta's side could resume their pursuit of the 23-year-old.

Aouar has been one of the standout midfielders in Ligue 1 in recent years. He has made 210 appearances for Lyon in all competitions and has scored 37 goals.

The midfielder has just one year left on his contract with the French club and could therefore be available for a bargain price this summer. The 23-year-old has also replaced his agent, which could improve the Gunners' chances of signing him this summer.

