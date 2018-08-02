Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade

Rohit Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    02 Aug 2018, 12:25 IST

August is upon us and so are the opening day fixtures of the English Premier League. Let's take a look back at Arsenal's fortunes in their opening day match over the last decade.

2007

Arsenal 2 : Fulham 1

Arsenal v Fulham - Barclays Premier League
Hleb Scores In Arsenal v Fulham - Barclays Premier League 2007

The visitors had gone up in the 1st minute after Lehmann made a huge error in clearing Gael Clichy's back pass and David Healy had tapped in.

The Gunners came back from a Robin van Persie penalty in the 83rd minute and a 90th minute winner from Aleksandr Hleb. Nerves used to be frayed back then as well.


2008

Arsenal 1 : West Bromwich Albion 0

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Nasri Scores For Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League 2008

Samir Nasri's 4th minute goal against the Baggies proved enough to decide the tie. This was also a goal scored on his debut after Wenger brought him in from Marseille for £11m.


2009

Everton 1 : Arsenal 6

Everton v Arsenal - Premier League
Cesc Fabregas Scores Against Everton For Arsenal - Barclays Premier League 2009

2009 marked a happy visit to Goodison Park for Arsenal as it ended in a 1-6 rout for the Gunners. The goals came from Denilson, Vermaelen, William Gallas, Fabregas (x2) and Eduardo while Louis Saha claimed a late consolation for the home team.

Everton manager Moyes was quoted as saying, "You deal with it and you move on. So we'll look it at it and try to do better next time."



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Arsene Wenger Unai Emery
Rohit Ghosh
CONTRIBUTOR
No cookie cutter articles here. Quality Posts Only.
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal: From slumber to real business
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger: 4 remarkable achievements every Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
Stunner from Emile Smith Rowe will help Arsenal make...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will not win the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal stalling Ramsey's contract extension?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal is a family for every player - Emery offers...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19 fixtures: Arsenal host Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us