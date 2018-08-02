Arsenal: Every opening day match of the last decade

Rohit Ghosh

August is upon us and so are the opening day fixtures of the English Premier League. Let's take a look back at Arsenal's fortunes in their opening day match over the last decade.

2007

Arsenal 2 : Fulham 1

Hleb Scores In Arsenal v Fulham - Barclays Premier League 2007

The visitors had gone up in the 1st minute after Lehmann made a huge error in clearing Gael Clichy's back pass and David Healy had tapped in.

The Gunners came back from a Robin van Persie penalty in the 83rd minute and a 90th minute winner from Aleksandr Hleb. Nerves used to be frayed back then as well.

2008

Arsenal 1 : West Bromwich Albion 0

Nasri Scores For Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League 2008

Samir Nasri's 4th minute goal against the Baggies proved enough to decide the tie. This was also a goal scored on his debut after Wenger brought him in from Marseille for £11m.

2009

Everton 1 : Arsenal 6

Cesc Fabregas Scores Against Everton For Arsenal - Barclays Premier League 2009

2009 marked a happy visit to Goodison Park for Arsenal as it ended in a 1-6 rout for the Gunners. The goals came from Denilson, Vermaelen, William Gallas, Fabregas (x2) and Eduardo while Louis Saha claimed a late consolation for the home team.

Everton manager Moyes was quoted as saying, "You deal with it and you move on. So we'll look it at it and try to do better next time."

