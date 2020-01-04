Arsenal eye move for Jerome Boateng as a feasible alternative to main target and more: EPL transfer news roundup, January 4, 2020

Crvena Zvezda v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup! Here are the top stories for the day surrounding the Premier League!

Zidane refuses to talk about Pogba

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to speak about Paul Pogba amid rumours linking the Red Devils star with a move out of Old Trafford. Zidane has been an admirer of the player and is reportedly looking to bring him to the Bernabeu.

When asked about the situation surrounding his compatriot, Zidane stated that there was nothing he could say apart from wishing him well for a quick return from his injury.

"How can I reply to this? I'm not going to reply with anything really," Zidane said. "Paul is a player of another team.

"The important thing for him, because he's injured, is to get back playing, and that's it. I wish the best for him.

"The most important thing for us is the players that I have and to think about the game tomorrow."

Arsenal want Boateng

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng by Sky Germany. According to the report, the Gunners have Dayot Upamecano on their shortlist but are aware of the fact that RB Leipzig won't sell him in the January window.

As a result, they are now eying Boateng as an alternative as Bayern would be ready to let him leave for €15 million.

Napoli eying Vertonghen

Napoli are eying a move for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen in the summer as his contract with the Lilywhites will have expired by then and could leave the club on a free transfer.

According to Sky, the Italian outfit see the Belgian as a replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is reportedly up for sale and could most likely leave in the summer.