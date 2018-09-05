Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal fans love Petr Cech's classy gesture after Cardiff victory

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
2.33K   //    05 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST

Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Cardiff City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Petr Cech has had a shaky start to the season, having struggled to adapt to new boss Unai Emery's style of play.

Emery's faith in the Czech international between the sticks, however, bore fruit as Cech has made record high saves since the start of the Premier League. Prior to the game at Cardiff, the goalkeeper kept out a record high of 18 of 24 shots on his goal.

Arsenal edged out Cardiff city 2-3 as Alexandre Lacazette's 81st-minute winner saw Unai Emery attain his first away victory as head coach.

The Gunners scored the first goal at the 12th minute as Shkodran Mustafi headed from an Aaron Ramsey corner, past Cardiff goalkeeper Neil Etheridge, to give Arsenal the lead. The hosts equalized when Victor Camarasa fired one home for Cardiff.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put Arsenal back ahead after half-time from outside the box but Cardiff quickly caught up courtesy of a Danny Ward header.

While Petr Cech still appeared shaky in his performance, what won the fans' hearts was his class gesture after the game.

The Arsenal keeper first gave his gloves away to young supporters in the crowd before asking Lucas Torreira And Mattéo Guendouzi to do the same.

In a video captured after the game, Cech was seen leaving the away section but not before asking newbies Torreira and Guendouzi to go into the away end at Cardiff City Stadium and give their shirts away. The midfield duo then leapt into the crowd and handed over their match shirts to fans.

The gesture did not go unnoticed by fans and they addressed it on social media:


Torreira and Guendouzi starred for Arsenal fulfilling fans wishes of seeing the midfield duo together.

Following the international break, Arsenal will get back to Premier League action with a game against Newcastle United.

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
