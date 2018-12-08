Arsenal fans tear into referee's decisions in first half against Huddersfield

Lacazette's goal was disallowed

With a flurry of yellow cards for both sides, Arsenal fans have grown increasingly frustrated with the match officials at the Emirates Stadium. Both the Gunners and Huddersfield failed to break the deadlock by the end of half-time as much of the time was spent on tackling one another and earning a booking in the referee's book.

The first incident which made Arsenal fans fume was when the linesman decided to raise the offside flag against Alexandre Lacazette. The Frenchman had snatched the ball from a Huddersfield defender and scored immediately afterwards. Just as he went off to celebrate, the referee ruled his goal to be offside. The striker was initially offside, but after the back-pass from Huddersfield, he was not, and fans felt aggrieved.

The next incident happened in the final stages of the first 45 minutes. Lucas Torreira's powerful shot had led to a save from Lossl and forced it into a corner for the Gunners. The resulting set-piece had led to Shkodran Mustafi getting a booking for diving in the opponent's penalty box.

Arsenal fans certainly felt hard done by because Son Heung-min had previously earned a penalty when no contact was made between Rob Holding and the Tottenham forward. However, in this case, there was evident contact between Mustafi and the Huddersfield player, and instead of awarding a spot-kick, Paul Tierney decided to give the centre-back a yellow.

Now, Unai Emery would have to deal with the situation of missing two of his centre-backs for the next match against Southampton at St Mary's Stadium. The North London stadium resounded in boos after the referee blew for the half time break as fans protested against Tierney's poor decisions in the match.

This was how fans reacted on Twitter regarding the referee's calls in the first half of the game.

In just a week all these calls have gone against Arsenal:

Dier offside goal

Son dive penalty

Martial offside goal

Lacazette correct goal not given

Fellaini red card not given

Rojo red card not given — Ahmed (@Ahmed91Gooner) December 8, 2018

That's a Lacazette goal. Absolute state of the referees in this league. — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) December 8, 2018

Referees are screwing us over week in week out. There's a campaign against Arsenal by the FA. Needs to stop right now! — LTArsenal™️ (@ltarsenal) December 8, 2018

Does this referee know the rules or has he just got his own? — Calum (@CalArsenal) December 8, 2018

The first-half of Arsenal vs. Huddersfield saw more yellow cards (7) than in the first 45 minutes of any Premier League game this season.



⚠️ Sokratis

⚠️ Lichtsteiner

⚠️ Mustafi

⚠️ Xhaka



⚠️ Smith

⚠️ Pritchard

⚠️ Williams



Feisty stuff. pic.twitter.com/yd4YLIOWmr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 8, 2018

Genuinely shocking officiating so far. Mustafi clearly clipped. If Son’s was a penalty last week, so is that. https://t.co/r6adTiHjgX — AFCAMDEN (@AFCAMDEN) December 8, 2018

