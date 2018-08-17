Arsenal fans will love what Emery did after the loss against Manchester City.

Arsenal FC v Manchester City - Premier League

Arsene Wenger stepped down as Arsenal manager after managing the club for 22 years from 1996 to 2018. Wenger was the longest serving manager of Arsenal and probably the best manager for the club since its existence.

Arsenal needed someone who can change the club's mentality and make the club great again. So the club replaced Wenger with Emery who has the neck of improving the clubs to a great extent.

Unai Emery has never looked back after starting his managerial career at Lorca Deportive after guiding them to the second division of Spanish football for the first time in club' history. He even guided Almeria to LaLiga in his four years at the club for the first time since the existence of the club. Arsenal fans will also hope that he also achieves something special for the club.

Emery's first competitive game for Arsenal started with 2-0 loss against last years Premier League Champions, Manchester City. Even though Emery lost his first Premier League, there were a number of positives from the game.

Emery started with the 4-2-3-1 formation which proved to be effective. Arsenal started strong in the game. Arsenal pressed hard when City had the ball and succeded in winning the ball number of times. Arsenal succeeded in playing from the back which is Emery's preferred style of play.

The city has the best squad in the league, and it was no shame in losing the first game against the best.

What Emery did the day after the loss against Manchester City?

Emery is known for his hard training sessions and he always demands improvement from his squad.

According to the Dailystar, after the loss against City, Arsenal played the game against Crystal Palace behind the closed doors. It is not surety but it is believed that Arsenal won the game 4-0 which is impressive. He played with his preferred style even in the game against Palace.

After a grueling game against City on Sunday, playing another game the next day indicates his winning mentality. He always craves to bring improvement in the club and work as hard a possible.

Arsenal plays their next game against Chelsea and if they register the win, their path to glory can be initiated.

Arsenal fans will hope that Emery and his squad bring the glory back to Arsenal again.