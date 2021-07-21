Arsenal "favorites" to sign Liverpool star amid stall in contract talks - Reports

Arsenal have emerged as shock favorites to sign Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson if the stalemate in contract talks results in the 31-year-old midfielder leaving Anfield as early as this summer, according to the Daily Star (via Sky Sports).

Jordan Henderson was signed by Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011. Despite questions over his ability, Henderson has emerged as one of Liverpool's key players under Jurgen Klopp, with the 31-year-old captain leading the Reds to a Champions League and Premier League triumph.

However, as Henderson approaches the final two years of his Liverpool contract, questions regarding his future at Anfield have come up in the last few days. According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal have emerged as favorites to sign the Liverpool captain if Fenway Sports Group (FSG) decide to end their association with Henderson.

According to the Athletic (via Daily Star), contract negotiations are currently ongoing between Jordan Henderson and FSG but the owners have other important things on their plate at the moment.

Liverpool are currently in need of a Gini Wijnaldum replacement while also trying to find a suitable backup option for their front-three.

Liverpool's lose could be Arsenal's gain in the transfer window

Arsenal are in for a massive squad overhaul this summer as Mikel Arteta tries to get the Gunners back to their previous best. Arsenal are close to completing the signing of Ben White from Brighton for £50 million.

Arsenal are also in need of a new central midfielder. The likes of Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka are facing uncertain futures at the Emirates Stadium, leaving them with just Thomas Partey as a guaranteed starter in midfield.

Liverpool's loss could be Arsenal's gain. Mikel Arteta's side will get a proven Champions League quality midfielder who is a born leader, something Arsenal have lacked ever since Laurent Koscielny left the club.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to face a repeat of the Wijnaldum situation and could lose an important first-team player for relatively nothing. However, on the other hand, Jordan Henderson will be 33 years old by the time his contract at Anfield expires.

Jordan Henderson could be the Patrick Vieira figure Arsenal have needed for a long time.

