×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal FC: 3 ways the Gunners could line up with Nicolas Pepe

Nnanna Mba
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.09K   //    31 Jul 2019, 02:18 IST

Stade Rennais football club v LOSC Lille Association- Ligue 1
Stade Rennais football club v LOSC Lille Association- Ligue 1

24-year-old Nicolas Pepe garnered loads of interest after an amazing season with Eden Hazard's former club Lille in the French Ligue 1. At the end of the 2017-18 season, Pepe had scored 13 goals for his team, successfully partaking in keeping the team just above the relegation zone.

Last season, however, the Ivorian contributed to 33 goals, catapulting LOSC Lille to a shocking 2nd place position, right behind Paris Saint-Germain. Those contributions include 22 goals, making Pepe the first player to score more than 20 goals for Lille after Eden Hazard in 2012.

It isn't so shocking that clubs have lined up for the 24-year-old's signature in recent weeks. However, Arsenal have won the race to bring Pepe into the Premier League for a mouth-watering €80 million, a North London record fee, and an announcement could be made regarding his arrival any day now.

While the pacey winger is versatile and capable of playing almost anywhere in the final third, Lille has used him solely in a right-wing-forward position. This allows Pepe to play freely as an inside forward, cutting in, dribbling past defenders, and making the assist or taking a shot at goal with his powerful left foot.

The Ivorian may have scored 22 goals, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have an eye for a pass. Rather unselfishly, he assisted 11 goals last season, making nearly 2 key passes per game.

His record-fee move to Arsenal translates to one thing: He's undoubtedly going to be in the starting XI. So let's take a look at three ways Unai Emery can set up his team while ensuring Pepe is used as efficiently and effectively as possible.

#3 4-3-3 Formation

Arsenal could play 4-3-3 and keep Pepe in his natural position.
Arsenal could play 4-3-3 and keep Pepe in his natural position.

This formation promises fluidity while keeping several players in their most potent positions. Alexandre Lacazette would feature as the centre-forward, flanked by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the left-wing and Pepe on the right.

This places Pepe in his most primal position as a wing-forward, with plenty of space to attack down the right flank and cut in at opportune moments. While this is set to bring in a flood of goals and other important contributions to the attack, the same cannot be said for Arsenal's left-wing.

Advertisement

Aubameyang, while capable of playing on the flank, has had his plethora of chances as a centre-forward instead. His connection with Lacazette when they both sit in that centre position has brought a lot of goals and assists.

Emery would need to decide if playing Pepe in his natural wing-forward position is more important than continuing with Arsenal's best striking duo this decade.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Pepe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
Advertisement
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners agree record-breaking Nicolas Pepe deal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners lead the race to sign Nicolas Pepe
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe has arrived in London to complete his medical ahead of Gunners switch
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe set for medical at Emirates
RELATED STORY
How Arsenal could line up with Hakim Ziyech
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer news: Arsenal reach agreement to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe for €80 million
RELATED STORY
Ancelotti 'not disappointed' after seemingly missing out on Pepe to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
How Manchester United could line up with Nicolas Pepe?
RELATED STORY
Arsenal Transfer News: Unai Emery addresses Nicolas Pepe's £72m deal; says the winger 'can really improve the squad'
RELATED STORY
3 young stars who can step up for Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us