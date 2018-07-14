Arsenal gear up for their first game in 22 years without Arsene Wenger

Shubham Budakoti FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 394 // 14 Jul 2018, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal Players Pre-Season Training Session

Arsenal FC are going to play Boreham Club FC who currently sit on the fifth tier of English football. But the thing which makes it special is the fact that it is going to be the first time in 22 years Arsenal are going to play without Arsene Wenger.

It's a totally new start for Arsenal, we all know what happened to Manchester United when Fergie departed they changed managers like pages after that - from Moyes to caretaker Giggs to stylish Dutch Van gaal then to "the special one" José Mourinho.

It may be little worrying for the Arsenal fans with the likes of Santi Cazorla, Per Mertesacker (Retiring) and "the player who bled arsenal through and through" Jack Wilshere for going out - for free. But Unai Emery definitely brings excitement for Arsenal with his shining CV - a hattrick of Europa League titles and winning 4 trophies with PSG.

Maintainance of defence

Unai Emery has looked upon the obvious weak areas of Arsenal. Arsenal conceded 44 goals last season and lost most of the away games with sloppy defending. The signing of Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Stephan Lichsteiner in defence is enough sign that Emery is taking defence seriously.

Mustafi is now linked to Juventus

The coup of the season for Arsenal are Lucas Torriera and Bernd Leno. Torriera especially impressing fans during the World Cup after being able to steal the spotlight from Ronaldo and co.

A majestic midfield

Arsenal's midfield is one of the best in the Premier League

With Granit Xhaka signing a new deal and Ramsey set to sign one, Arsene's majestic midfield was no doubt the best one in the Premiere league. With the inclusion of Lucas Torriera, assist-king Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan can finally aspire to get the freedom they desire.

Stunning strike partnership

When Aubamayang was signed in the winter transfer window, many pundits were certain that it was the end of Lacazette. But the growing chemistry between them is one to watch.

The Bromance between them is growing

Aubamayang gifting penalty he earned to Lacazette just before Arsenal's Europa League game to boost his confidence was the gesture we rarely see in world-class players who remain hungry for goals. Remember Cavani-Neymar saga?

The one thing to note is that Lucas Perez is back to Arsenal from his stint in Spain.

Conclusion

This season is definitely one to watch for Arsenal fans and critiques alike as we will see the emergence of a new era of Gunners. Can Unai Emery, with his glowing resume, be finally able to bring European Silverware to North London? Can Unai Emery succeed where it has eluded Arsene? Only time will tell.