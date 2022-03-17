Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal is following Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool formula for success

Arsenal have defied all odds to challenge for a top-four finish this season. Mikel Arteta's team has displayed an admirable grit in bouncing back after a poor start to the season.

It won't be wrong to say that Arteta and Arsenal are following Liverpool's template for success. It is the same formula that Jurgen Klopp used for Liverpool that is being put to great effect by Arteta for the Gunners.

Arsenal's last 11 PL games:9 wins25 scored, 7 conceded28/33 points Arsenal's last 11 PL games:▪️ 9 wins▪️ 25 scored, 7 conceded▪️ 28/33 points📈📈📈 https://t.co/FevvFUfdpE

Similarities between Klopps' Liverpool and Arteta's Arsenal

It's easy to overlook the fact that, prior to Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield, one of English football's most illustrious teams was on its knees. Since then, the flamboyant German has led the Reds to a miraculous comeback, returning them to the Premier League's top spot.

It's worth remembering, however, that Liverpool's slew of awards during Klopp's tenure did not arrive suddenly.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager had a range of issues to work out over the course of several years before he was able to pull the Reds back into contention for big titles.

Klopp took over a team that was riddled with ineffective players. Also long gone was the elite attitude developed by the fabled Liverpool side that dominated English football in the 1970s and 1980s.

Following his return to the fold in north London, Arteta had similar problems. The Gunners, like Liverpool, had been knocked off their throne. The top mentality and championship-winning lineage that Arsene Wenger created throughout his long reign had vanished.

But like Klopp, Arteta has made significant headway in halting Arsenal's worrying fall down the Premier League table over the last two years.

The manner in which he's reshaped and developed a lackluster playing roster is reminiscent of how Klopp brutally shipped out Liverpool's misfiring misfits in order to break the club's agonizing 30-year title drought.

Liverpool's success under Klopp had been built on a sprinkling of ambitious, young talent. The story has been repeated in north London, with players like Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, and Gabriel Martinelli leading the drive for the Gunners' top-four spot.

Hale End. 🏻 Arsenal have the MOST (25) academy graduates playing in Europe’s top five leagues out of any English club.Hale End. Arsenal have the MOST (25) academy graduates playing in Europe’s top five leagues out of any English club. Hale End.👏🏻 https://t.co/5eXfdcfiQe

Arteta has bolstered his young guns with shrewd purchases like Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard, despite the fact that those players came at a premium price.

There have been a few stumbling blocks during Arteta's tenure, but it's worth recalling that Klopp only snatched a Champions League berth on the Final day of his first full season in charge.

Arsenal have spent years in the wilderness, mingling outside the top-four and vying for a mediocre consolation prize in the Europa League. Thankfully, those days appear to be behind us.

But for Arsenal fans, the most exciting element is what could happen next. If they continue to follow in the footsteps of Liverpool and Klopp, the Gunners may be in for even greater and better things.

