"Arsenal have been following him for months" - Fabrizio Romano suggests 25-year-old could also emerge as a target for Manchester United 

Fabrizio Romano has given an update on the future of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, amid reports that Arsenal and Manchester United are chasing him this summer.

The 25-year-old has emerged as one of the most wanted defensive midfielders in the Premier League following several impressive seasons at the Amex Stadium.

Bissouma made 28 appearances across the last campaign, as the Seagulls finished ninth in the top-flight, the highest finish in the club's 121-year history.

AfcIntel @theafcintel | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. 🚨 | Arsenal are looking at Yves Bissouma as a midfield option again. He could be available for as little as £20m this summer. https://t.co/uKXVJruqs4

According to Romano's column on Caught Offside, speculation about Bissouma's future has gone quiet. The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa, but it appears as though the Midlands club have moved on from that after completing the signing of Marseille star Boubacar Kamara on a free transfer.

Although his agent has reportedly had conversations with several top clubs in recent times, Brighton are in no rush to complete a sale as they will consider offers of around €45 million.

The Italian journalist also claimed that Arsenal have been "following him for months", but their priority is to sign Leicester City star Youri Tielemans, who has just one year left on his contract.

Manchester United are also considering a number of midfield options this summer, with Frenkie de Jong a priority, although they do recognise a deal to purchase the Barcelona star will be difficult to complete.

#YB8 🦍 Congratulations to all the team for this beautiful victory there are still games we remain focussed and very ambitious for our own goal set atmosphère was at the top Congratulations to all the team for this beautiful victory there are still games we remain focussed and very ambitious for our own goal set atmosphère was at the top 👌🏽❤️🇲🇱🦅#YB8 🦍 https://t.co/MtW1FYQKU2

Brighton star hints at interest in Arsenal transfer

Bissouma recently used his Instagram page to hint that he may be bound for the Emirates Stadium in the near future.

Mikel Arteta's side are desperate for a defensive midfielder this summer, with Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka missing large chunks of the previous campaign due to injury.

The Gunners ultimately missed out on a Champions League place, which could severely hamper who they can realistically sign this summer. But that appears to have not put off Bissouma, whose recent Instagram story has got Arsenal fans dreaming of a big summer transfer.

Bissouma recently registered two assists as Mali sealed a comfortable 4-0 win in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo. One supporter took to Instagram to shower the midfielder in praise, as he stated (per The Mail):

"In today's AFCON qualifiers Bissouma gave two assists. For me I think he and Tielemans should be our priority at midfield, we must get (Bissouma) at all cost (Arsenal)."

The supporter followed up his opinion by stating:

"I've been following up on Bissouma and I think he's the one to replace Partey long term, he's just 25"

Bissouma has fueled speculation by sharing both posts on his story.

TheAFCnewsroom @TheAFCnewsroom Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma shared these captions on his story by a fan earlier.



🗣 “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.” Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma shared these captions on his story by a fan earlier. 🗣 “For me I think he [Bissouma] and [Youri] Tielemans should be our [Arsenal] priority in midfield. We must get Bissouma at all cost.” https://t.co/0Z83Ad39Du

