"Arsenal are all in on him" - David Ornstein provides major update on Gunners' interest in 25-year-old Premier League star 

Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their interest in Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans as the club continues to revamp their squad this summer.

The 25-year-old will enter the final year of his Leicester contract next month and is reportedly interested to end his stay at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to Daily Mail, he said he's keeping his eyes open for other opportunities.

"I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way," Tielemans said.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel FIVE, journalist David Ornstein provided a positive update about the Gunners' pursuit of Tielemans.

"Arsenal’s interest in him is very well known and it goes back quite a way. There’s no doubt the key decision-makers at Arsenal are all in on him. They want to explore a deal for him, they potentially would like to sign him. but it feels a bit more complicated, just in terms of the congestion of positions & order of signings they’re going for," Ornstein said.

"I don’t know for a fact, but it doesn’t seem there’s a massive market for him right now as there perhaps has been in the past. If Arsenal feel they’re the only ones in for him & have got a good vibe from his representatives about the player’s intentions, then perhaps this is one you see develop later in the window," he added.

Tielemans, who is rated in the region of £25 million, has been an integral part of Brendan Rodgers' reign at Leicester City since joining from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2019.

The former Anderlecht man has featured in 158 matches, registering 24 goals and 24 assists in all competitions for the Foxes. He scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final last year as the club won the trophy for the first time.

Arsenal rope in Fabio Vieira from Porto

Arsenal announced the signing of highly-rated midfielder Fabio Vieira from Porto in a deal worth up to £34 million on Tuesday. He became the Gunners' third summer signing after American goalkeeper Matt Turner and Brazilian forward Marquinhos.

Upon his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta told the club's official website that he was very excited about Vieira's acquisition.

"I am very excited that we have identified and signed such a special talent. Fabio is a very creative player that will bring high quality and versatility to our attacking play. We welcome Fabio and his family to our club and are looking forward to starting work with him ahead of the new season," Arteta said.

The 22-year-old midfielder impressed in the Primeira Liga last season, scoring six goals and contributing 14 assists in 27 appearances.

