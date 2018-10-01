Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
News
564   //    01 Oct 2018, 14:54 IST

Arsenal v Burnley - Premier League
Aubameyang and Lacazette pose a happy problem for Emery

Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Ian Wright weighed in on the Lacazette-Aubameyang debate. The former Arsenal star has opined that Lacazette is a better number nine than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unai Emery took over the reins following Arsene Wenger's departure in the summer. Emery had a difficult choice to make as he inherited a squad with two premium quality strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Initially, Emery chose to start with Aubameyang and offered Lacazette opportunities off the bench. However, as of late, he has been starting both the strikers to contrasting outcomes.

Aubameyang and Lacazette have now started 3 games together this season and the Gunners look all the richer for it. However, Aubameyang has been deployed on the left wing and if his performance against Watford is anything to go by, it may not be a perfect fit for him.

It has become clear that both the strikers thrive in a no.9 role and it could, over the course of the next few weeks, come down to who can nail down a starting spot.

Wright Breaks Goalscoring Record
Ian Wright celebrates after breaking the goalscoring record (broken later by Thierry Henry) for Arsenal

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright claims,

“I think Lacazette is the better straight up number nine. He is a really clinical finisher given the opportunity.”

Lacazette played for the entirety of 90 minutes against Watford. He also had a chance to register his name on the scoresheet but he squandered the chance. However, he was involved in both the goals that the Gunners scored late into the second half.

Lacazette pressured Craig Cathcart into disturbing his own netting and then 2 minutes later, he dragged the ball to Ozil who finished to put the game beyond doubt in the 83rd minute.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Emirates Stadium Unai Emery
Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
Unai Emery speaks out on the Aubameyang-Lacazette dilemma
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang-Lacazette partnership possible for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
6 Points to note from Arsenal 2-0 Everton
RELATED STORY
3 Things Arsenal need to do to win against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Tactical Preview of Arsenal vs...
RELATED STORY
Ozil recalled, Aubameyang and Lacazette both start for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: 3 reasons why Arsenal won against...
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal players who impressed in victory over Cardiff City
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who have improved their game under Unai...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang urges Emery to capitalise on his 'spark' with...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us