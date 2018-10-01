Arsenal legend chooses between Lacazette and Aubameyang

Aubameyang and Lacazette pose a happy problem for Emery

Talking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Ian Wright weighed in on the Lacazette-Aubameyang debate. The former Arsenal star has opined that Lacazette is a better number nine than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unai Emery took over the reins following Arsene Wenger's departure in the summer. Emery had a difficult choice to make as he inherited a squad with two premium quality strikers in Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Initially, Emery chose to start with Aubameyang and offered Lacazette opportunities off the bench. However, as of late, he has been starting both the strikers to contrasting outcomes.

Aubameyang and Lacazette have now started 3 games together this season and the Gunners look all the richer for it. However, Aubameyang has been deployed on the left wing and if his performance against Watford is anything to go by, it may not be a perfect fit for him.

It has become clear that both the strikers thrive in a no.9 role and it could, over the course of the next few weeks, come down to who can nail down a starting spot.

Ian Wright celebrates after breaking the goalscoring record (broken later by Thierry Henry) for Arsenal

Arsenal legend, Ian Wright claims,

“I think Lacazette is the better straight up number nine. He is a really clinical finisher given the opportunity.”

Lacazette played for the entirety of 90 minutes against Watford. He also had a chance to register his name on the scoresheet but he squandered the chance. However, he was involved in both the goals that the Gunners scored late into the second half.

Lacazette pressured Craig Cathcart into disturbing his own netting and then 2 minutes later, he dragged the ball to Ozil who finished to put the game beyond doubt in the 83rd minute.