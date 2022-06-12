"Arsenal are indeed interested"- Charles Watts says Gunners are interested in signing 25-year-old Barcelona linked forward

Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal are interested in signing Barcelona target Raphina this summer.

The Catalan giants are believed to be the front-runners in the race to sign the Leeds United winger, who has reportedly agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the La Liga giants. However, Arsenal are hoping to hijack Barcelona's move for the Brazilian.

Arsenal were in pole position to finish in the top four of the Premier League in March, but a slump in form and lack of consistency resulted in the club finishing fifth and missing out on qualification for next season's Champions League. The Gunners' lack of quality in attack and strength in depth were seen as the reasons behind their downfall. They are therefore expected to sign some top-quality forwards in the summer transfer window.

Raphina scored 11 goals in 35 league games for Leeds and almost single-handedly helped the club avoid relegation last season. Watts believes Arsenal could struggle to sign the forward as Barcelona are the favorites to sign Raphina. He also claimed that Arteta's side will need to sell Nicolas Pepe if they are to meet Leeds' £56 million asking price.

"I have since been able to confirm that news that Arsenal are indeed interested in Raphina. As far as I'm aware, the interest hasn't got to any official stage yrt. Arsenal haven't started official talks with Leeds. This is all muscling for position behind the scenes really. Barcelona still very much the favourites when it comes to him," said Watts on his YouTube channel.

"I think what happens with Nicolas Pepe is going to be key. I don't see a way that Raphina arrives if Nicolas Pepe stays. They both play in the same position, both play on the right. You've got Bukayo Saka there already. And it doesn't really make sense financially if you're bringing Raphina in while Pepe is at the club."

Pepe joined Arsenal for a club-record fee of £72 million in 2019. The Ivorian struggled to adapt to the physicality and speed of the Premier League in his debut campaign with the north London club. He showed signs of improvement during the 2021-22 campaign, as he scored 16 goals in 47 appearances in all competitions.

The 27-year-old, however, fell down the pecking order last season. He made just 23 appearances for the club in all competitions. Pepe is likely to seek a move away from Arsenal as he has seemingly fallen out of favor with Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal could struggle to compete with Barcelona for Raphina

Raphina is likely to be keen to join a club that will give him the chance to play Champions League football and compete for league titles next season. Barcelona finished second in La Liga last season, thereby qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Despite finishing thirteen points behind champions Real Madrid in the league table last season, the Blaugranas have vastly improved under Xavi Hernandez and are seemingly heading in the right direction.

They are therefore expected to make some statement signings this summer to boost their chances of mounting a serious challenge for the league title next season.

- Raphinha’s ‘buzzing’ and is ready to join, if agreement can be reached between clubs. Barcelona have agreed personal terms and agent fees with Raphina and his camp.- 🗣 They’re gonna wait till end of the season to start negotiations with Leeds for a fee.Raphinha’s ‘buzzing’ and is ready to join, if agreement can be reached between clubs. 🚨| 🔴🔵 Barcelona have agreed personal terms and agent fees with Raphina and his camp. ✔️- 🗣 They’re gonna wait till end of the season to start negotiations with Leeds for a fee. - 🇧🇷 Raphinha’s ‘buzzing’ and is ready to join, if agreement can be reached between clubs. https://t.co/DXInclVeZV

Arsenal's late collapse last season meant they had the only made the cut for the Europa League. The Gunners have improved under Mikel Arteta but are miles away from the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool. They finished 24 points behind Pep Guardiola's side in the league table.

They could struggle to compete for a Premier League title in the near future. Raphina is therefore likely to prefer a move to Barcelona over Arsenal.

