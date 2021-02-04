Arsenal Injury News: Mikel Arteta provides update on Kieran Tierney 

Following Arsenal's 2-1 loss at the hands of Wolves, Mikel Arteta has provided an update about injured left-back Kieran Tierney. The Scot has not featured in any of the last 4 games for Arsenal, and the Gunners have sorely missed his presence down the left flank.

Tierney has been one of Arsenal's best players this season, providing the Gunners with a legitimate threat down the left flank. The full-back was consistently putting in match-winning performances during Arsenal's recent resurgent run, but was struck with a calf injury after the Gunners' 3-0 win against Newcastle in January.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping to see the Scot back soon in Arsenal colours, and was asked about Tierney's fitness after Arsenal's defeat against Wolves on Tuesday.

The Spaniard was asked whether Tierney could have featured against Wolves, to which he replied,

"He wasn’t close at all."

He continued,

" Hopefully in the next few days he feels much better and he can come in the team and help us in this moment where we have so many games."

Cedric has filled in well at LB, don't get me wrong, but Kieran Tierney is Kieran Tierney. He raises the level of that left-hand side in a huge way. Need him back ASAP. — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) February 3, 2021

Arsenal travel to Aston Villa on Saturday, knowing that a win would take them into 7th in the Premier League, about Tottenham for the time being. Mikel Arteta will know that these are the kinds of fixtures that his side will need to win if they have any hope of finishing in the top 4.

Arsenal have a tough run of fixtures in February

Mikel Arteta will feel his side were hard done by against Wolves

Mikel Arteta's side will hope that the loss against Wolves wasn't a sign of things to come in February, as the Gunners gear up for a difficult schedule this month.

Along with Premier League games against the likes of Aston Villa, Leeds United, Manchester City and Leicester City, Arsenal will also be taking part in their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie against Portuguese side Benfica.

The Gunners travel to Portugal three days before their clash against Premier League leaders Manchester City. February is truly going to be a defining month for Arsenal, as it could see them lose out on their last realistic chance at qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season, as well as potentially winning silverware. Mikel Arteta will hope that his side can pull through February relatively unscathed, and push on till the end of the season.