×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal interest surprised Lucas Torreira as he expected to stay in Serie A

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
39   //    12 Dec 2018, 11:37 IST

Lucas Torreira
Lucas Torreira

What's the story?

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has revealed that the North London club's interest in signing him had taken him by surprise as he initially thought he would remain in the Serie A.

In case you didn't know...

The 22-year-old joined the club in a move that cost Arsenal £26 million over the summer and has been phenomenal for the Gunners, having established himself as a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield.

The Uruguayan midfielder scored his debut goal for the club in Arsenal's thumping derby win over neighbours Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

Torreira then added another goal to his tally during the Gunners' victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

The heart of the matter

After having made a name for himself in Sampdoria, Torreira was aware of the offers from Italian clubs in the Serie A. However, a call from new Arsenal boss Unai Emery helped him settle to a decision on his future.

Speaking of the surprising offer, the midfielder told Arsenal Media, "At the end of my last season at Sampdoria there were lots of teams being talked about."

"I never imagined coming here to England because it was mainly Italian clubs being mentioned. Before I left for the World cup I got a call from the coach which was a massive surprise for me.

"I knew that I had earned it because of all my hard work and everything that I had done. That phone call made me a happy man.

"It allowed me to relax too because it allowed me to focus all my attention on the national team and the World Cup. I’m so proud to be part of such an important team."

Advertisement

The Uruguayan added, "It hasn’t been easy though: there’s the language and the issue of communicating."

"I’m lucky because the coach is Spanish and the coaching staff are too, so that makes things easier for me because they can explain things in Spanish to me.

"It’s also not been easy to adapt to the football here: the intensity, the tempo and quality of games. At Sampdoria I had been used to playing in Serie A and Coppa Italia whereas now I’m involved in four competitions here as well as the national team."

You can watch his entire conversation here:

﻿What's next?

Arsenal sit in fifth place in the Premier League table and have been scheduled to face Qarabag FK in a Europa League clash on Thursday night. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Sampdoria Football Lucas Torreira
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Lucas Torreira: The rise of the Uruguayan Pitbull
RELATED STORY
Facts about Arsenal's defensive stalwart Lucas Torreira
RELATED STORY
Lucas Torreira: Arsenal's Little Pacman Giving the...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Lucas Torreira is the warrior Arsenal has needed...
RELATED STORY
Lucas Torreira reveals what Unai Emery said to the...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira delivers spectacular...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira makes the starting XI...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Lucas Torreira still does not start for...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fans compare Lucas Torreira to Chelsea's N'Golo...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-0 Huddersfield Town: Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us