Arsenal interested in bargain deal for 26-year-old: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo this summer in a potential bargain.

Grimaldo, who is known for his precise deliveries into the box, has been a crucial part of the Primeira Liga outfit's squad for six-and-a-half years. After coming through the ranks of Valencia and Barcelona, the 26-year-old has joined Benfica and has helped them lift eight trophies, including three domestic titles.

During the 2021-22 season, he contributed six goals and nine assists in 48 appearances across all competitions. Overall, he has featured in 247 matches for the Lisbon-based club, registering 19 goals and 50 assists.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Arsenal are very attentive to Grimaldo's situation. The report further states that a host of clubs across Europe are currently assessing a possible deal for the defender.

With only a year remaining on his current deal, Grimaldo is expected to be a bargain buy for the Gunners at his €7.5m valuation. The former Spain U21 player has so far refused to renew his contract at Benfica and the aforementioned report claims that there is a "strong possibility" of a transfer away from Estadio da Luz in the ongoing transfer window.

Earlier, Footmercato reported that Marseille were interested in a loan move for under-fire Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares. With him potentially departing the club, a deal forGrimaldo to the Emirates Stadium looks more likely.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are closing in on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez (via Sky Sports) to bolster their squad ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Gabriel Magalhaes set to leave Arsenal?

Juventus are interested in signing Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes as he is the chosen one to replace centre-back Matthijs De Ligt, as per Gazzetta dello Sport. The report also claims that the Old Lady rates the 24-year-old's passing and goal-scoring abilities but is not impressed with his knack for getting distracted.

Gabriel, who has three years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium, is set to face competition from the returning William Saliba next season. Hence, the north London club are expected to make a "nice capital gain" on the left-footed defender, who is valued at at least €40 million.

The Gunners have completed the signings of striker Gabriel Jesus, midfielder Fabio Vieira, goalkeeper Matt Turner and forward Marquinhos this summer.

