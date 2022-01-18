Arsenal interested in move for Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Barcelona star Sergi Roberto. The Gunners are keen to bolster their squad during the ongoing transfer window to boost their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top-four this season.

According to Fichajes.net, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Sergi Roberto due to the experience and versatility the Barcelona star possesses. The 29-year-old has the ability to play as a centre midfielder, but has often been deployed as a right-back during his time with Barcelona.

Sergi Roberto rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his debut for the club during the 2010-11 season. He has gone on to make over 310 appearances for the Catalan giants in all competitions and has contributed 12 goals for the club.

Robert has helped Barcelona win six La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey titles and two Champions League trophies during his time with the club. He has also amassed eleven appearances for the Spanish national team and has scored one international goal.

The Spaniard has made twelve appearances for Barcelona this season and has scored two goals. His future with the La Liga side is unclear as the 29-year-old has entered the final six months of his contract with the club. There has been no update regarding a contract renewal by the player.

Reports have suggested Sergio Roberto is seeking a new long-term contract. Barcelona, on the other hand, are only willing to offer the 29-year-old a short-term deal. They will also require Roberto to accept a pay-cut to allow the club to stay within La Liga's salary limits.

Barcelona chasing Chelsea captain, Arsenal want Roberto to finish in top-four in the Premier League

Barcelona have been linked with a move for a new right-back in recent months. Xavi Hernandez's side have reportedly registered an interest in Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Arsenal are currently sitting in fifth place in the Premier League table, two points behind West Ham United with two games in hand over David Moyes' side. The Gunners are keen to make some new additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window to boost their chances of finishing in the top four in the league.

The north London club managed to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna last summer in a deal worth €18 million. Tomiyasu has made the right-back spot his own during the first half of the season. But the Gunners lack cover and competition for the Japanese defender.

Arsenal likely to focus their efforts on signing a new striker during the January transfer window

SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Coppa Italia

Arsenal could cool their interest in Barcelona star Sergi Roberto and focus their efforts on signing a new striker during the ongoing transfer window.

The Gunners are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Pierre Emerick Aibameyang in the near future. The Gabonese striker has been left out of Arsenal's squad for their last six Premier League games. He was also stripped of the captain's armband due to 'disciplinary issues'.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have entered the final six months of their respective contracts with Arsenal as well. The duo are widely expected to run down their contract with the club and become free agents next summer.

Arsenal are therefore in need of a top quality striker. According to the Mirror, the north London club have tabled a player-plus-cash offer to Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic. Reports suggested Mikel Arteta's side have offered £50 million plus Lucas Torreira to the Serie A club in exchange for the Serbian striker.

