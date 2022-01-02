Arsenal interested in signing Aston Villa star - Reports

Arsenal are interested in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, according to a report from ESPN.

In light of the upcoming African Cup of Nations, the Gunners are set to lose Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny for a month. With Ainsley-Maitland Niles also poised to leave, there's a lack of options in the center of the park.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has also only just returned from COVID-19, leaving Granit Xhaka the only notable player left in the midfield. Mikel Arteta is thus looking to bolster his squad, and Luiz has emerged as their prime target. The Spanish tactician also personally admires the player.

Having started their league campaign with three consecutive defeats, Arsenal turned their fortunes around with improved performances. The North London outfit are currently in fourth place and are pushing for a Champions League return.

To maintain the momentum, Arsenal are ready to splash the cash on Luiz this month with the winter transfer window officially open.

The Brazilian wasn't always their No.1 target, with Arsenal targeting Chelsea's Jorginho just 18 months ago. A deal never materialized, leaving Arsenal searching for a holding midfielder once again.

There's also a requirement for a new striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffering a break down in relations with Arteta.

The Gabonese ace was stripped off the captaincy for a disciplinary breach and has been frozen out ever since, ostracized from their last six matchday squads.

ESPN have named Real Sociedad's Aleksandar Isak and Fiorentina's in-form striker Dusan Vlahovic as potential replacements. Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Villa's Ollie Watkins have also been shortlisted.

Arsenal, in their next assignment, will host Liverpool at the Emirates in the first leg of their semi-final clash in the EFL Cup on Thursday.

Arsenal must pull out all stops for Luiz

As Arsenal enter the second half of the campaign, it's imperative they keep up the momentum in their Champions League push.

Luiz's arrival could certainly help them in that regard as the Brazilian possesses a bag of skills.

Afc things @Gunner2Jasper



Would be an immense signing. Hmm Douglas Luiz. He certainly fits the profile of Midfielder Arteta is looking for. Premier League proven, a full Brazilian international and only 23 years of age.Would be an immense signing. #AFC Hmm Douglas Luiz. He certainly fits the profile of Midfielder Arteta is looking for. Premier League proven, a full Brazilian international and only 23 years of age. Would be an immense signing. #AFC https://t.co/8IkjPep24z

Excellent at set-pieces and reading of the game, the 23-year-old is also adept at blocking crosses, and most importantly contributes heavily to the attack. Luiz has registered three assists in the current Premier League season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Arsenal could get a bang for their buck on the youngster and must pull out the stops in their pursuit of him this month.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava