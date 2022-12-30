Arsenal interested in surprise move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Arsenal have reportedly registered a shocking interest in signing Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. The Frenchman's injury issues this season have prompted Los Blancos to search for replacements in the transfer market.

Benzema has missed a substantial portion of the 2022-23 season due to recurring muscle issues. He has played 12 matches across competitions for Real Madrid, contributing six goals and one assist.

The French ace then missed his national side's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign after suffering an injury to his left thigh during a training session.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have suffered a key injury in the center-forward department. The Gunners' No. 9 Gabriel Jesus picked up a knee injury during Brazil's FIFA World Cup campaign.

Prior to the World Cup break, the Brazilian forward played an instrumental role in spearheading Mikel Arteta's attack. He has racked up five goals and six assists in 14 Premier League appearances since joining the club from Manchester City in the summer.

This has forced Arteta to resort to other options. The Spanish boss admitted that the Gunners will have to search for a replacement for Jesus in the upcoming January transfer window.

According to El Nacional, they are monitoring Benzema's situation at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His contract is set to expire next summer as well, potentially paving the way for a move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported in October that Real Madrid were set to extend the French striker's contract until June 2024. Los Blancos are yet to confirm whether the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has agreed to stay at the Bernabeu.

"It’s inevitable" - Former Brazil star Ramires says Arsenal forward will attract interest from Real Madrid

Former Brazil and Chelsea midfielder Ramires has lavished praise on Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian insists that his fellow countryman's stellar form at the Emirates will attract a strong pursuit for his signature from Real Madrid.

Ramires said (via GOAL):

"Gabriel Martinelli is a terrific player, he’s been absolutely tremendous for Arsenal this season, and it’s great to see a young Brazilian coming through and showing so much maturity. It’s inevitable that huge clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus will come knocking on the door. At Arsenal, he is playing for a huge club with lots of ambition, but of course, there’s always going to be another level. "

He added:

"I’d say it’s down to Martinelli and what he wants, you know, it’s natural for players like him to think about teams such as Real Madrid, the size and stature of that club, and how it was maybe a childhood dream to play for them."

Martinelli has put on some excellent performances for the Gunners this season. The Brazilian winger has recorded six goals and two assists in 15 league appearances for the club.

