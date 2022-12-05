Arsenal join race to sign 25-year-old Switzerland international: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly set sights on signing Djibril Sow from Eintracht Frankfurt. The Gunners see the Swiss man as someone who can bolster their midfield and help them get to the next level.

As per a report in Sports BILD, Sow is the latest name on Arsenal's transfer wishlist for January. Mikel Arteta's side are keen on signing players who can help them keep their Premier League title charge going.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



For Djibril Sow's birthday, let's go to this absolute firecracker earlier on in the 🎙 "You might see it on a list of the best goals of the SEASON!"For Djibril Sow's birthday, let's goto this absolute firecracker earlier on in the #Bundesliga season. 🎙 "You might see it on a list of the best goals of the SEASON!" 📜For Djibril Sow's birthday, let's go 🔙 to this absolute firecracker earlier on in the #Bundesliga season. 💥 https://t.co/ejfeyATLdg

Sow's contract with Frankfurt is up in 2024 and he is yet to agree on a new deal with the Bundesliga side. His market value is €22 million (as per Transfermarkt).

The 25-year-old has done well for the German side since joining them from Young Boys back in 2019. He has played 137 matches for the club, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

Nottingham Forest were also interested in signing Sow in the summer but failed to get the deal over the line.

Mikel Arteta hints at Arsenal's plans for the January transfer window

Mikel Arteta wasn't pleased after Arsenal's 3-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in November and hinted that they might be in need of backup players. He admitted that they need to add a few players as the numbers are short of what other Premier League title challengers have.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN



Djibril Sow REALLY wanted the Sow. Much. Power!Djibril Sow REALLY wanted the #Bundesliga goal for @Eintracht_Eng over the weekend! Sow. Much. Power! 💥Djibril Sow REALLY wanted the #Bundesliga goal for @Eintracht_Eng over the weekend! 🚀 https://t.co/oLE995plfC

Speaking to the media, he said:

"That's the squad that we have and we have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short, especially because we didn't do what we have to do in both boxes to win a football match. We paid that price. It's the same squad as when we win. I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It's what we have."

Arteta claimed that Arsenal will have to look at the situation after the FIFA World Cup and decide on the transfers:

"If everyone's available and no one is injured we are OK, but the moment there is, we know what it is. It's nothing new. I think I said it the first day after the transfer window."

He added:

"We'll have to discuss the opportunities that we have, the capacity that we have for any changes and be on the market for opportunities. Because we don't know what's going to happen the last game before the World Cup. So it's a lot of options that are open."

Arsenal are currently on top of the Premier League, leading Manchester City by five points and having lost just once in their 14 league matches.

