Reports: Arsenal keen on signing Real Madrid midfielder

Arsene Wenger is plotting an ambitious move!

27 Aug 2017, 11:59 IST

"How about Asensio?"

What’s the story?

Arsenal are plotting a late move for Marco Asensio according to Daily Express. The English publication claims that Arsene Wenger is keen on signing him and has offered the player a starting role at the Emirates.

Express claim that Arsenal are ready to activate Asensio's release clause and sign him up before the transfer window closes. Real Madrid meanwhile are close to agreeing a new contract with him to increase his stay at the club and also take his release clause to unreachable heights.

In case you didn’t know...

Arsenal are not the first club to show interest in Asensio this summer. Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan tried to sign him but failed to convince him.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal are plotting an ambitious move for Marco Asensio and are willing to activate his release clause. His current release clause if just 72 million but Real Madrid are in talks with him to sign a new contract with a €500 million release clause.

What’s next?

Real Madrid will persuade Asensio to reject the move to Emirates and sign a new contract at Bernabeu. They can assure him Champions League football and trophies for years to come - something Arsenal cannot do right now.

Author’s Take

Asensio is the part of a team that just doesn't seem to be heading towards a decline anytime soon. He's going to be their best player in a couple of years.

Moreover, he knows that he's going to get his chance when it's time. Zinedine Zidane has so much faith in him that he's started the Spaniard over Isco and James Rodriguez a lot of times last season.

Even this summer, Real Madrid backed out from the race to sign Kylian Mbappe because Zidane was impressed with Asensio's commitment and work rate against Barcelona.

As for as Arsenal go, they have wasted their time in the transfer window once again going for unachievable targets. They spent the 1/3rd of the summer going after Mbappe and then followed it up with a move for Thomas Lemar - both of the moves failed to materialize.

They have sold Gabriel and Gibbs is on the verge of joining Watford. With Mustafi also keen on leaving, it's time for Wenger to hunt for a defender more than anything else.