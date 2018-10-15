Arsenal: Key players missing international duty could benefit the Gunners

Nacho Monreal was not invited by Spain

The international break is about to come to an end with players returning after representing their respective countries. However, back in London, some players have been working really hard with Unai Emery.

There are three categories of players at Arsenal training center in London. There are those who have not been invited for national team duty. The group also consist of those who for one reason or the other have retired from international duty and the youth team players who Unai Emery recently promoted to train with the first team.

Alex Lacazette, Hector Bellerin, and Shkodran Mustafi have been working hard during the international break

#1 Those not invited to represent their countries

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Alexandre Lacazette, and Hector Bellerin are among the first-team regulars that have not been invited to represent their national team during this current international break.

Shkodran Mustafi cannot get a call-up from Joachim Low because he is most likely not going to get a look-in. Jerome Boateng, Benedikt Howedes and even Matt Hummels, are ahead of the Arsenal center back in the pecking order.

Alexandre Lacazette is still being urged by Didier Deschamps to continue working and improving.

"It is true that he is having a good early season where he is efficient and effective,’ he replied when asked about Lacazette’s omission. ‘There is competition in this position and for the moment the players I selected for the World Cup, I continue to rely on them".

"It is not a question of profile, but I am not going to pick multiple players in the same position. It is also necessary to have a balanced squad and he is a central attacker. ‘This does not take away the credit for what he does. He must continue", he told Metro sport UK.

Hector Bellerin has also not been called up for the same reason as Lacazette's because there is no doubt that the Spaniard has been impressive and stepped up a gear since Unai Emery took over the reigns at Arsenal.

Germany Training & Press Conference

#2 Players who have retired from International duty

Petr Cech declared his intentions to step down from international duty in 2016 to help him concentrate on his career at Arsenal, though it was relatively understandable because the UEFA Champions League winner is aging and there's no doubt that it has benefited him, as he has become a mainstay between the goalposts for the gunners.

On the other hand, same cannot be said of Mesut Ozil who announced his retirement shortly after the World cup. The Arsenal attacker called time on his international career after being scapegoated following his country's dismal World Cup performance.

Added to that was the fact that he was heavily criticized for meeting with President Erdogan of Turkey. However, he felt he was racially discriminated against because of Turkish roots.

“I used to wear the German shirt with such pride and excitement but now I don’t. This decision has been extremely difficult to make because I have always given everything for my team-mates, the coaching staff and the good people of Germany.

"But when high-ranking DFB officials treat me as they did, disrespect my Turkish roots and selfishly turn me into political propaganda, then enough is enough. That is not why I play football, and I will not sit back and do nothing about it. Racism should never, ever be accepted.” Mesut Ozil blasted.

Just yesterday, the news broke of Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny came out and aimed a dig at the French national head coach as well as some of his teammates. He thereby announced his retirement from international football. In his exact words, he told BBC SPORT "It feels like a hit on the back of the head," he said.

"When you are in good form, you have lots of friends. When you are injured... after a certain period of time, you are forgotten about.

"He [Deschamps] called me once for my birthday in September. Otherwise, no. Lots of people disappointed me. Not only the coach."

"I think I gave the France team what I could. For me, my injury has not changed anything. The Blues are over, after that, I will always be a supporter of the French team but what is certain is that I will not put on the blue jersey."

"I have a new state of mind, there will be the Laurent before and the Laurent after injury. I want to continue to Arsenal, I want to return quickly. I want to fight."

Laurent Koscielny hopes to resume training in November at a period where the gunners need someone like him to help restore more grit to the defensive line. Indeed, he will feel like a new signing once he comes back into the side.

You get the feeling that this could be a good for Arsenal as the season wears on, especially as there is also going to be another international break in November before entering into the crucial part of the season which is the winter, where matches will be played very frequently over the festive period.

If rival teams lose some of their key players to injury during the international break, Arsenal could profit from this as they will expect to have a fully fit and fresh squad at their disposal.