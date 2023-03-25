Arsenal ladies vs Tottenham live stream: Where to watch WSL clash?

The highly anticipated Women's Football Weekend is set to host the second WSL north London derby of the season, with the Tottenham ladies and Arsenal ladies gearing up for an intense clash.

Scheduled for Saturday, 25th March at 15:00 (GMT), this match will be held at Brisbane Road. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event/Football, Sky Showcase (UK), and FA Player (International). The coverage in the UK will commence at 14:00 (GMT) with referee Louie Saunders set to officiate.

Arsenal ladies, led by Jonas Eidevall, currently sit in fourth position in the table and must secure maximum points to maintain pressure on the three teams above them. This could be one of their few chances to secure a spot in next season's Champions League.

The Gunners' may suffer from travel fatigue as they were in Germany earlier in the midweek. Notably, they were defeated 1-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. With the second leg scheduled just a few days after this derby at the Emirates Stadium, the Arsenal ladies will need to keep their best players in fresh in order to progress in the competition.

While Arsenal ladies try to to continue their rise to the top of the table, Tottenham ladies are in the midst of a struggle

The Tottenham ladies have endured a difficult season, with nine successive WSL defeats since October leading to the departure of their previous coach, Rehanne Skinner. However, the team's narrow victory over Leicester, under the guidance of interim manager Vicky Jepson, provided some relief and crucial breathing space from the bottom of the table.

Despite the win not being overly convincing, it was still a step in the right direction, giving the team much-needed confidence going into this derby. Both teams will be eager to secure a win, with Tottenham looking to build on their recent victory, while Arsenal will aim to keep their Champions League aspirations alive.

With emotions running high and the fierce rivalry between the two north London clubs, fans can expect an intense and highly competitive encounter.

