Arsenal lead Tottenham in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Atletico Madrid ready to meet valuation for James Rodriguez, Paul Pogba could hand in transfer request and more Real Madrid Transfer News: July 12, 2019

After their disappointing end to the 2018/2019 season, Real Madrid would begin an arduous journey back to the top as they seek to regain their lost glory.

They have prepared adequately and with over €270m spent so far, Los Blancos have been by far, the biggest spenders in the ongoing transfer market.

However, there are still plans to bolster their squad while some players are also on the transfer list to be sold off.

With less than two months left in the transfer window, Zinedine Zidane would be keen to conclude his side's transfer dealings before they begin their challenge for next season.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating all the latest transfer news and rumors involving Real Madrid.

#5 Liverpool interested in Marco Asensio but Real Madrid demand Sadio Mane in return

Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio

New reports emanating indicate that Liverpool are interested in getting the signature of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio.

The defending European champions have one of the most fearsome front lines in the world, with Salah, Mane and Firmino firmly placed among the best in the business. But Jurgen Klopp is interested in getting quality backup additions to the squad and has turned his attention to Marco Asensio.

The 23-year-old Spanish international had been earmarked for great things but has not really lived up to the billing in the last two seasons. Zidane had earlier stated that he has plans for him.

Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer £68m for Asensio which would be a massive gain on the €3.8m Real Madrid paid Mallorca for his services in 2015.

The Spanish giants are however holding out for the inclusion of Sadio Mane in any deal involving Asensio's move to Anfield as Real Madrid are known admirers of the Senegalese international.

Last season, Mane scored 22 Premier League goals to finish joint-top of the scorer's charts and is currently starring at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

