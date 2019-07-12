×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal lead Tottenham in race to sign Real Madrid midfielder, Atletico Madrid ready to meet valuation for James Rodriguez, Paul Pogba could hand in transfer request and more Real Madrid Transfer News: July 12, 2019

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Rumors
212   //    12 Jul 2019, 06:55 IST

Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v Real Betis Balompie - La Liga

After their disappointing end to the 2018/2019 season, Real Madrid would begin an arduous journey back to the top as they seek to regain their lost glory.

They have prepared adequately and with over €270m spent so far, Los Blancos have been by far, the biggest spenders in the ongoing transfer market.

However, there are still plans to bolster their squad while some players are also on the transfer list to be sold off.

With less than two months left in the transfer window, Zinedine Zidane would be keen to conclude his side's transfer dealings before they begin their challenge for next season.

In this piece, we shall be aggregating all the latest transfer news and rumors involving Real Madrid.

#5 Liverpool interested in Marco Asensio but Real Madrid demand Sadio Mane in return

Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio
Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio

New reports emanating indicate that Liverpool are interested in getting the signature of Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio.

The defending European champions have one of the most fearsome front lines in the world, with Salah, Mane and Firmino firmly placed among the best in the business. But Jurgen Klopp is interested in getting quality backup additions to the squad and has turned his attention to Marco Asensio.

The 23-year-old Spanish international had been earmarked for great things but has not really lived up to the billing in the last two seasons. Zidane had earlier stated that he has plans for him.

Advertisement

Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer £68m for Asensio which would be a massive gain on the €3.8m Real Madrid paid Mallorca for his services in 2015.

The Spanish giants are however holding out for the inclusion of Sadio Mane in any deal involving Asensio's move to Anfield as Real Madrid are known admirers of the Senegalese international.

Last season, Mane scored 22 Premier League goals to finish joint-top of the scorer's charts and is currently starring at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News La Liga Transfer News
Advertisement
Real Madrid Transfer News: Tottenham superstar's agent set to meet Real Madrid to discuss the possibility of a summer move
RELATED STORY
Messi asks Barcelona not to sign top transfer target, Real Madrid confident of signing £255 million duo in the summer and more: Transfer News, 26 April 2019
RELATED STORY
€180 million superstar rejects chance to join Real Madrid, Manchester United agree deal for €55 million superstar and more: Transfer Roundup, 11 June 2019
RELATED STORY
€100 million transfer target offered to Real Madrid, Neymar one step away from joining Barcelona, Real Madrid to lose out on Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 30 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Neymar and 4 other players, Real Madrid to offer Isco or Bale to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup 17 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos doesn't want Real Madrid to sign Barcelona target, Toni Kroos has verbal agreement with Premier League side and more Real Madrid transfer news: May 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: James to stay in Madrid – by joining Atletico
RELATED STORY
Neymar agrees terms with Barcelona, Pogba and De Ligt reject Barcelona and Real Madrid and agree to join Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 22 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos will have to break Spanish transfer record and pay around €180 million for Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Transfer News: Paul Pogba to join Real Madrid on one condition, Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join Premier League side and more, 24 April 2019 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us