Arsenal leading race to sign forward admired by rivals Manchester United and Liverpool: Reports

Premier League leaders Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a new striker to bolster their attacking options ahead of next week's transfer deadline.

According to Foot Mercato (via Team Talk), the Gunners have identified Montpellier forward Elye Wahi as a potential option. The 20-year-old has had an impressive Ligue 1 campaign so far, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances. This has caught the attention of Arsenal and a number of other Premier League clubs.

Wahi recently scored the 20th Ligue 1 goal of his career, making him only the second player to reach that mark before their 20th birthday — after Kylian Mbappe. Unsurprisingly, he has established himself as one of the most promising young talents in French football.

The Frenchman's form for Montpellier has caught the attention of many Premier League teams, with Arsenal reportedly leading the chase. However, Tottenham, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool are also said to be monitoring his progress.

With Gabriel Jesus out due to a knee injury, Arsenal have been relying on Eddie Nketiah to play up front. Despite Gabriel Martinelli and January arrival Leandro Trossard being able to provide backup, the Gunners are looking to bring in another striker to add depth to their attacking options.

Arsenal seek to sign young Ivorian midfielder

According to Football365, Arsenal are preparing to finalize their third signing of the transfer window, having identified Vitoria Guimaraes midfielder Ibrahima Bamba as a target. The 20-year-old Ivorian midfielder has been impressive for the Portuguese side and looks set for a move to the north London giants.

The Gunners have been active in the market this window since missing out on the signature of Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, who ended up signing for Chelsea. They have brought in Belgian forward Leandro Trossard from Brighton and Polish defender Jakub Kiwior from Spezia.

Mikel Arteta's side now look set to add midfield reinforcements with the young Ivorian as they hope to solidify their Premier League title charge in the second half of the season.

According to Portuguese daily Jornal de Notícias (via Sport Witness), the north London side are in the driver's seat to sign the young midfielder, and are looking to activate his release clause of about £26 million. He boasts the ability to play in defensive midfield and central defense, and is expected to provide the Gunners with the depth they need to win the league title.

