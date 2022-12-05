Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva agrees to speak with Gunners sporting director Edu about signing England star after 2022 FIFA World Cup display

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has promised to have a word with Gunners sporting director Edu Gaspar about signing England star Jude Bellingham after his outings at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Bellingham, 19, is currently representing England at the quadrennial tournament, helping them progress to the quarterfinals. He turned a lot of heads during the Three Lions' convincing 3-0 win over Senegal in their last 16 in Al Khor on Sunday (December 4).

During the game on Sunday, Silva posted a cryptic tweet:

"Jude Bellingham reminds me of someone 🤔👌🏼"

Silva, who helped Arsenal win one Premier League and two FA Cups during his six-year spell, replied after a fan asked him to speak to Edu about acquiring the England international:

"👍🏼👌🏼"

Bellingham, who has a contract till June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, has been heavily linked with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea recently. He's reported to depart Borussia Dortmund for a fee of over £100 million next summer.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham has opened the ongoing season in explosive form. He has netted nine goals and contributed two assists in 22 games across competitions.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are expected to delve deep into the transfer market for a midfielder. Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are nearing their 30s, while Mohamed Elney and Albert Sambi Lokonga have been deemed to be sub-par for first-team action.

Bellingham is next set to feature for England in their 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against defending champions France at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday (December 10).

Roy Keane salutes Arsenal-linked star for his 2022 FIFA World Cup exploits

Speaking on ITV, Manchester United great Roy Keane said that Arsenal-target Jude Bellingham could be a superstar after his performance against Senegal. He said (via Independent):

"When it's a bit tight, you need a midfielder to run and produce a bit of magic, and that's what Bellingham did (for the first goal). This is what you want from a midfielder – powerful, strong, anticipation, a little bit of luck. He's going to be a superstar. We keep using the word but maturity. ... he plays like he's played 100 times for England."

Keane added that the Dortmund ace is a complete midfielder, blessed with world-class passing and decision-making. He said:

"I've not seen a young midfielder perform like that for years. You usually see it from a world-class player who's 26, 27. He's got that maturity, his decision-making, what's going on in his brain – it's huge for a midfielder. End product, final pass, he has everything."

Bellingham has a goal and an assist in four games at the ongoing World Cup.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes