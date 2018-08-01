Arsenal legend reacts brilliantly to Torreira's training video

Lucas Torreira in action at the Arsenal training facility.

Arsenal are undergoing a seismic shift after 22 years under the inimitable Arsene Wenger. Unai Emery has taken over the reigns at the Emirates Stadium and Arsenal fans are waiting anxiously to see their new-look side under the Spaniard.

The North London side has come under heavy criticism in recent seasons, including from their own, for not spending enough in the transfer market to sign top-quality players while all their rivals have splurged huge sums of money to strengthen themselves.

This summer though seems a little different. Arsenal have already added five players to their squad since Emery arrived in the summer.

Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi have all arrived in a very busy transfer window for the Gunners.

However, it was the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder and former Sampdoria man, Lucas Torreira, for £26 million that has got the fans buzzing the most.

Arsenal have tried and failed to replace the enormous presence of a certain Patrick Viera, in the centre of the park, ever since the last time they won the league back in 2004.

The absence of a strong enforcer in midfield has cost Arsenal innumerable times in vital games, particularly against the top sides.

Granit Xhaka was brought in a few seasons ago with exactly that in mind but has failed to live up to expectations ever since and it comes as little surprise that the Arsenal faithful are delighted with their latest addition in midfield.

Looking good, @LTorreira34 💪



Which GIF best sums up how you feel about seeing this guy in action?

Recently, Arsenal uploaded a video of Lucas Torreira training with the first team and invited the fans to sum up how they liked what they with a GIF.

Needless to say, tweets rolled in from excited fans from all over the globe, but it was a GIF by one of their very own legends that undoubtedly took the cake.

Arsenal legend and second-highest goalscorer for the club Ian Wright showed his optimism and excitement by sending in a GIF of himself. This is the tweet Wright sent in:

The brilliant reaction from the former English striker merited an instant response from the Arsenal twitter handle who replied saying: “Love that, Wrighty.”

I think It's fair to say that Ian Wright is looking forward to seeing the Uruguayan in action in the red for Arsenal.

Are you as excited as Ian Wright to see Torreira in an Arsenal shirt? Let us know in the comments section below.