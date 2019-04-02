Arsenal legend says he sees the club as an ex-wife who he is no longer attached to

Tony Adams

What's the story?

Arsenal legend, Tony Adams, has compared his relationship to the club with that of an ex-wife who he is no longer "attached to".

In case you didn't know...

Adams made 359 appearances for the North London outfit between 1983 and 2002, during which he won four Premier League/league titles.

His statue was also erected outside the Emirates Stadium in 2011, alongside those of fellow legends, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

The heart of the matter

In an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, Adams said,

"I describe it as being like an ex-wife. I love to see her doing all right, and if she’s not, then I’m sad. But I’m not attached anymore – mentally, emotionally or physically. I got divorced and have a beautiful wife, so I’m living the dream."

"I have to let it go – it’s not for me to say, 'Ooh, I’m not sure about their new boyfriend.'"

The four-time league winner added that Arsenal still comes to mind when he is feeling down. "If I ever have a really bad day, if I'm feeling irritable, disconnected, fidgety, bored, looking out the window - the feeling that used to make drink or go out and play football - if I don't meditate or run or go for meetings, I think 'Oh, I really fancy playing or managing Arsenal again."

"And I think, 'Why am I not managing Arsenal?', but it's like why am I not managing Littlewoods? It's not reality."

“It’s exploitation, for viewing figures."



Exclusive Tony Adams interview on defying the odds, Paul Merson's gambling addiction and watching his 'ex-wife' Arsenal from afar @CDEccleshare #AFC https://t.co/GCkolsnKop pic.twitter.com/TH0sy5AEaL — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 1, 2019

What's next?

Arsenal moved above city rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, in the league standings following their 2-0 win over Newcastle on Monday. They now sit in third place on the Premier League table, two points ahead of Spurs and Manchester United.

The Gunners are next scheduled to face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

