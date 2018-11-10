Arsenal legend Thierry Henry names his favourites for Ballon d'Or

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2018, 20:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Scotland v Belgium - International Friendly

What's the story?

Arsenal legend and Monaco manager Thierry Henry has named his favourites for this year's edition of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

In case you didn't know...

Since France Football released its 30-man shortlist of nominees for this year's edition of the Ballon d'Or award, fans, players and pundits have weighed in on who deserves to take the award home.

The list of nominees includes Sergio Aguero, Alisson Becker, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Edinson Cavani, Thibaut Courtois, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne, Roberto Firmino, Diego Godin, Antoine Griezmann, Eden Hazard, Isco, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante, Hugo Lloris, Mario Mandzukic, Sadio Mane, Marcelo, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Neymar, Paul Pogba, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Ramos, Mohamed Salah, Luis Suarez, Jan Oblak and Raphael Varane.

Luka Modric has been considered to be the top favourite for the award having won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award earlier this year after helping Real Madrid to yet another Champions League title and Croatia to the first World Cup finals in their history.

The heart of the matter

Thierry Henry has now named his favourites for the award and his list does not feature Modric or talismanic duo Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, the 1998 World Cup winner, said, "I think it would be a shame if a French player does not win the Balon d'Or, apart from Eden Hazard because he was extraordinary at every World Cup match - defensively and on the counter-attack."

"But logically, a French player should win. Why not Varane? He won the Champions League, he was very strong."

"There is the alien (extra-terrestrial) Kylian Mbappe, and also Antoine Griezmann. But I can also mention many players."

The Frenchman also revealed that he wished PSG star Kylian Mbappe had stayed at Monaco.

"We have a star. He is an outstanding player and let's be happy that he is in France."

"I would have liked him to still be here at Monaco. The match (against PSG, this weekend) would have been easier for us."

What's next?

The Arsenal legend is having a difficult time adapting to his managerial role at Monaco, having gone five games without a victory and standing at second from bottom in Ligue 1.

Henry's Monaco have a mammoth task at hand when league champions Paris Saint-Germain come to visit for a game on Monday.