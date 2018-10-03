Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to sort out problems with Jose Mourinho

Ishu Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 128 // 03 Oct 2018, 10:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A battle between two egos

What's the story?

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has advocated his compatriot Paul Pogba to talk out his problems with Jose Mourinho. According to Pires, Pogba must open a dialogue with his manager and solve their dispute, which in turn is destroying the harmony of the club.

In case you didn't know...

Pogba and Mourinho have seen their relationship go from bad to worse in the last month or so. The former sprinkled salt into their wounded association by questioning the manager's defensive tactics. Matters worsened when the Portuguese mastermind stripped his midfielder of his vice-captaincy. Both of them were also supposedly involved in a training ground bust-up.

The heart of the matter

Unfortunately for the club, supporters and football fanatics alike, this off-the-field issue is reflecting their situation on the pitch as the Red Devils are now win-less in four matches.

Speaking to talkSport about this situation at Old Trafford, Pires said,

“For Mourinho and Paul Pogba, the most important [thing] is to talk to find a good relation. Paul Pogba, he fights for the Man United shirt, Mourinho is the same. So for Man United, the most important [thing] is to win something at the end of the season."

Providing further insight, he added:

"Maybe they can find the solution, to talk around a table because they are two winners and two warriors, everything now is possible now in football.”

The former Marseille man also believes that Pogba can turn things around with aplomb.

“Paul Pogba is a great player, he won the World Cup with France, he’s now playing for Man United. He knows Man United is maybe the best club in the world, so they have a lot of pressure, but Paul Pogba is a great player.”

What's next?

Since the players aren't responding to Mourinho and his tactics on the pitch, a string of good results or a change in game plan that lifts the dressing room morale can claw United back out of this misery.

The Red Devils' fans, who are ruing over the possible departure of Mourinho or Pogba or both, will hope their star man speaks to the manager and addresses his issues like a professional. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be looking to brush off their recent results when they host Newcastle United on Saturday.