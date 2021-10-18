"Arsenal let go of a gem" - Some fans accuse Mikel Arteta of committing transfer mistake

Arsenal fans have accused manager Mikel Arteta online of committing a transfer mistake by letting Matteo Guendouzi leave on loan to join Ligue 1 side Marseille following an impressive display against Lorient.

Matteo Guendouzi was sent out for a second successive loan spell away from Arsenal. The 22-year-old midfielder was out on loan at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga last season.

However, following a dominant performance against Lorient, where Guendouzi registered two goals and an assist, many Arsenal fans took to Twitter to signal out the mistake their club made in the summer transfer window. Here are some of the best tweets from the Gunners supporters:

David Peddie @DavidPeddie @arseblagger Yup should never have got rid of Guendouzi, Arteta to blame there. @arseblagger Yup should never have got rid of Guendouzi, Arteta to blame there.

Lousa @Lousa96318052 @Squawka Matteo Guendouzi has really been great so far at Marseille. Arsenal made another mistake by letting him go. Guendouzi will be a 50 million player. @Squawka Matteo Guendouzi has really been great so far at Marseille. Arsenal made another mistake by letting him go. Guendouzi will be a 50 million player.

BizkitVibes @BizkitVibesAFC Guendouzi huge mistake letting him leave. Guendouzi huge mistake letting him leave.

O'blade @ObiladeOA Every single time I see Guendouzi thriving, I'm happy for him and extremely annoyed at the clueless, egotistical Arteta.

KUNLE 👁 @AmonimoA Guendouzi deserved a 2nd chance but you know Arsenal will always be Arsenal.

ụzọrmdinma 💡🐺 @UZORMDINMA Arteta should bring Guendouzi back to the club or we riot Arteta should bring Guendouzi back to the club or we riot

Sir @gunner_anonimo @Squawka Mikel Arteta is clueless this guy walk in the arsenal midfield @Squawka Mikel Arteta is clueless this guy walk in the arsenal midfield

jay madan @jaymadan @Squawka Will be sold for 50 million in 2 seasons and he will be a madrid player @Squawka Will be sold for 50 million in 2 seasons and he will be a madrid player

One of the reasons for Matteo Guendouzi's departure from Arsenal was his temperament issues. The 22-year-old midfielder was involved in a heated clash with Brighton's Neal Maupay two seasons ago which prompted Mikel Arteta to consider his future at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite his past demons, Matteo Guendouzi has fully redeemed himself over the past couple of months. The 22-year-old midfielder has made an outstanding start to his spell at Marseille, scoring three goals and registering two assists in nine Ligue 1 matches.

This recent run of good form saw Matteo Guendouzi get picked for the France squad. The 22-year-old midfielder was part of the UEFA Nations League winning squad along with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema.

Despite his recent run of good form, Matteo Guendouzi's time at Arsenal is all but over. The 22-year-old midfielder has joined Marseille on a season-long loan deal with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

Arsenal have been extremely inconsistent in the Premier League

Despite spending close to £140 million in the summer transfer window, Arsenal are still highly inconsistent in the Premier League. The Gunners lost their opening three games without scoring a goal for themselves against Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City.

However, Mikel Arteta's side picked up some momentum by winning their next three games against Norwich City, Burnley and rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the North London Derby. This run of good results saw Mikel Arteta win the Premier League Manager of the Month award for the month of September.

This roller coaster form could cost Arsenal a berth in any of the European competitions for a second straight season. The Gunners are without any sort of European football for the first time in 25 years.

Prior to their game against Crystal Palace, Arsenal are currently 13th in the Premier League table having picked up 10 points from their opening 7 fixtures.

