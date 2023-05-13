"Arsenal the most likely destination" – Journalist claims Mikel Arteta's side could land 19-goal sensation this summer

Arsenal have emerged as a potential suitor for RC Lens striker Lois Openda ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season, as per CBS Sports journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Openda, 23, has established himself as one of the most clinical finishers in France since arriving from Club Brugge for a fee in the region of £8.5 million last summer. He has helped his side sit at an impressive second place in the Ligue 1 standings, scoring 19 goals and contributing three assists in 35 league appearances so far.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson shared his thoughts on Openda's future. He wrote:

"Lois Openda is certainly in a hot vein of form right now and is leading this Lens charge towards Champions League qualification, in what would be a massive achievement for the club. And to be honest, this opportunity to play in the Champions League with Lens could impact the ability of some Premier League clubs to snap him up."

Identifying Arsenal, Aston Villa and Leeds United as potential summer destinations for the Belgian, Johnson added:

"Leeds United do have a long-standing interest in the player but it's not going to happen while they're in a relegation battle. Aston Villa being in Europe could make them a more interesting prospect, but I don't think Openda would be open to dropping down from the Champions League. I think that makes Arsenal the most likely destination."

Expressing certain doubts on the Gunners' pursuit of the Ligue 1 attacker, Johnson concluded:

"Lens will obviously try to keep as many star names as possible and Openda would make sense as being a priority in that respect. A big offer could turn their heads, but we'll have to see if Arsenal are willing to spend big for a striker right now when their priorities will probably be in midfield and defence ahead of the upcoming summer window."

According to Todofichajes, Lens are prepared to entertain offers for Openda in the region of £30 million.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta keen to sign two Bundesliga stars: Reports

According to football.london, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has identified Bayer Leverkusen pair Moussa Diaby and Edmond Tapsoba as a couple of perfect squad additions ahead of next campaign. The Gunners are willing to dish out a combined fee of around £100 million for the left-footed forward and the right-footed defender.

Diaby, 23, has drawn interest from a host of European giants of late due to his fine outings on the right flank for Xabi Alonso's side in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has registered 14 goals and 11 assists in 44 appearances so far.

Tapsoba, on the other hand, has been a crucial starter for Xabi Alonso's side since arriving from Vitoria de Guimaraes for £18 million in 2020. So far, the 24-year-old has netted twice in 43 matches across all competitions this term.

