Arsenal are keen to bring Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee to the Emirates this summer, according Italian news media, CalcioMercato. The Gunners are looking to boost their attacking vanguard, and Zirkzee has emerged as a top target.

With 10 goals and four assists in the Serie A this season, the Dutch striker has truly come of age while playing an instrumental role in helping Bologna sit in fourth place on the Serie A table.

His talents clearly haven't gone unnoticed by Europe's big guns, with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta particularly considering him as top target in this summer's transfer window.

It may not be that straightforward for the Gunners, however, as Zirkzee's former club Bayern Munich are closely monitoring his progress too. They even have a 'sell-on' clause in his contract, and could bring him back to Allianz Arena for a big fee.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are the other clubs reportedly interested in the youngster, who is valued in the region of £43 million. But with such competition for his signature, the price could go higher.

Arteta believes that Zirkzee could be the solution to their attacking woes. Arsenal strikers Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have only accrued nine goals between them in the Premier League.

Yet, rather surprisingly, the Gunners have been the most menacing outfit in the division with 68 goals scored, more than even Liverpool and Manchester City. However, they remain in third place with 61 points, two adrift of the Reds and one behind the holders.

With a better attack, the Londoners might as well have been placed higher right now. Arsenal next play Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday.

Arsenal are on fire; Liverpool and City are warned

Arsenal might be trailing the Premier League's 'big two' right now, but are in better shape and form. They've won their last seven top-flight matches in a row, while scoring 21 goals in their last four games alone.

Such a blistering form has seen them revive their title charge in spectacular fashion, having fallen behind earlier on. With just 11 more games to go, this holds them in good stead, as Mikel Arteta's side are looking to recover from last season's late implosion.

However, tougher days lie ahead with fixtures to Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United still to come. All these matches are potential banana skins for the Gunners.