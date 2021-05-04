Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta treading on thin ice after indifferent season - Reports

It seems like the Arsenal hierarchy are losing their patience with manager Mikel Arteta. After a promising start to his managerial career with Arsenal, the Spaniard has come under massive scrutiny from fans and the media alike for a string of indifferent performances.

Arsenal replaced Unai Emery with Arteta last season. However, after a torrid 2020-21 season, it looks like Arteta is walking on thin ice and could face the sack as early as next season.

Arsenal are in dire need of a complete overhaul of their squad, with deadwood present in almost every possible position. According to Talksport, Arsenal would sack Arteta if the summer recruits don't fire.

Arsenal giving Arteta an "ultimatum" to get things right on the pitch

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be given the summer transfer window to bring in new players to strengthen their squad. Success in the transfer window will determine Arteta's future at Arsenal.

According to Talksport, the Arsenal board will sack Arteta if the results don't improve despite new arrivals in the summer. Reports suggest that Arteta will be given 10 games next season to show his worth. If the 39-year-old fails to live up to the expectations, he might face the sack.

Arsenal have been sub-par this season. The Gunners have struggled to break into the top 10 in the Premier League. Currently they sit 9th which is not acceptable for a club of their stature.

Arsenal won the 2020 FA Cup under Arteta. (Photo by Adam Davy/Pool via Getty Images)

Arsenal made a bright start under the leadership of Mikel Arteta. The Gunners won the 2020 FA Cup as well as the 2020 FA Community Shield, beating Chelsea and Liverpool, respectively.

The Gunners are still in the hunt for the Europa League title this season. However, they find themselves 2-1 down after the first leg against Spanish side Villarreal. Mikel Arteta is not fearing the sack just as yet, though. Speaking after Arsenal's 2-0 win over Newcastle, Arteta said:

"I don't want to think that way (talking about his sacking). I want to think that we are going to be in that (Europa League) final and then we are going to have really positive consequences after that."

This is arguably Arteta's most important week as Arsenal manager. The Gunners will be aiming to reach their second Europa League final in 3 seasons but have a mountain to climb against an in-form Villarreal side.

If things don't go horribly wrong this season, Arteta can expect to have a summer transfer window to get things right for next season. If things don't improve, the Arsenal board will not hesitate to pull the plug on the 39-year-old manager.