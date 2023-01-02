Arsenal monitoring striker who has bettered Benzema and Henry’s Ligue 1 goal record before turning 20: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The Frenchman has been in fine form in Ligue 1 and has scored seven goals and provided one assist in 15 games this season.

Wahi has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 73 games for Montpellier. The striker, who celebrates his 20th birthday today (January 2), is one of the youngest players in the last 40 years in Ligue 1 to reach the 20-goal landmark.

Karim Benzema had 18 goals to his name at that age, while Thierry Henry had 15 goals.

The numbers show Wahi's quality.

Arsenal are keen to deepen their attacking pool in January. With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Eddie Nketiah is the only designated striker in Mikel Arteta's team at this point in time.

According to Foot Mercato, Wahi can provide an instant and future solution for the Gunners. The player has a contract until 2025 with Montpellier.

The north London side are also reportedly interested in signing winger Mykhailo Mudryk. While their initial bid for the Ukrainian was rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, Arsenal have now tabled an improved offer, according to The Guardian.

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka lauded the fans for their support

Bukayo Saka was once again on the scoresheet as the Gunners defeated Brighton & Hove Albion by a scoreline of 4-2 on New Year's Eve.

Saka lauded the club's fans for their tremendous support. Speaking after the match, the Englishman said (via the Gunners' official website):

“I want to thank the fans, Even today, you can see their support and them coming out on New Year’s Eve. They’re probably not going to get home until the New Year so they might miss that and their families, but it shows that Arsenal means everything to them, and it means everything to us, so let’s just continue to keep doing this."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK No U21 player recorded more goals and assists than Bukayo Saka in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 No U21 player recorded more goals and assists than Bukayo Saka in Europe's top five leagues in 2022 🌟 https://t.co/zXoIX7mMEI

Speaking about the team's performance, Saka said:

“I’m really happy with how we’ve performed in the first half of the season, and I just want to thank all my teammates. It’s been an amazing journey so far, and I think we just need to continue that in the new year.”

The north London side will next host Newcastle United on January 3.

