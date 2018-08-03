Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal need leaders on the pitch: Nwankwo Kanu

raphaeloshoke
CONTRIBUTOR
News
478   //    03 Aug 2018, 13:20 IST

E
Nwankwo Kanu

Former Arsenal striker, Nwankwo Kanu has identified a key ingredient the team requires in order to succeed in the new English Premier League season due to commence on the 11th of August.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Thursday, Kanu said the team needed leaders who could take up the responsibility of ensuring everybody gives their 100% on the pitch.

He said the great Arsenal teams of the past had players in every department that took up the responsibility of keeping those around them focused, preventing any lapses throughout the duration of a match.

He said Tony Adams took command of the defense while Patrick Vieira was in charge of the midfield. They were never afraid to reprimand any player they felt was not doing enough for the cause of the team.

Kanu, who turned 42 on Wednesday, expressed confidence in the ability of the present crop of players in the team to deliver but warned the strikers to be less selfish and learn to work for each other.

He also went on to state that they excelled in their time because of the great understanding that existed between himself, Sylvian Wiltord, Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp.

Kanu, who was bought by Arsene Wenger in 1999 and played under the French tactician for five years, also backed the new manager, Unai Emery to do a good job.

"For the new manager it's going to be a very big challenge; the fans want them to perform in the league in his first year, which is always difficult for a new coach.

"Coming into a big club you need a trophy, so if you don't win the league you have to win the others. It's hard but it's what you expect of a coach of that stature and a big club.”

The Gunners have not won the league since the 2003/04 season when they went the whole season unbeaten. And Kanu, who was part of that great feat, feels the present team is on the right track.

In his time at Arsenal, Kanu played a total of 197 matches and scored 44 goals.

He was voted 13th in the "Gunners' Greatest 50 players" poll in 2008.

raphaeloshoke
CONTRIBUTOR
My name is Donald Agbavobor a 45 years old journalist from Nigeria. Been practicing for 18 years and have covered many international tournaments/championships including the All Africa Games in 2003 in Abuja, the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 in Egypt, the African Youth Championship in 2007 in Congo Brazzaville and the Paralympic Games in London in 2012. I am married with two children and my wife is also a journalist.
