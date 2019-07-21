Arsenal News: Alex Iwobi admits he might be forced to leave the Emirates if the club signs Wilfried Zaha

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 20 // 21 Jul 2019, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal star Alex Iwobi has stated that he may be forced to leave the club if they sign Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace, citing fears that he might lose his place to the winger as the reason that could fuel an exit.

In case you didn't know

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Zaha as they continue to look for reinforcements in the right-wing, a position where Iwobi regularly played in last season.

The Ivory Coast international has reportedly told Crystal Palace about his desire to leave for Arsenal this summer, informing them he would like to start negotiations once he returns from international duty in the Africa Cup of Nations.

The winger's brother recently added fuel to the rumours when he claimed that a move to the Emirates would be a dream for Zaha and pleaded with the Eagles to let him leave.

Crystal Palace were reported to have rejected Arsenal's first offer of around £40 million, which is far from the former's asking price.

The heart of the matter

Iwobi has insisted that he would not chicken out if Zaha arrives to take his spot in the team but admits that limited playing time could push him towards an exit.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, he said, "I am not one to chicken out. I have had it all over the years, being told I’m not good enough."

"So whenever the chance comes I always try and prove I should be starting. But it’s going to be difficult if Zaha comes. He will add more stress."

"I am up for the fight but the only time I would consider leaving is if I am not playing as much as I would like to."

"Obviously, my joy is to play football and not just sit out."

"If it comes to that I would have no choice but to leave. But I would always put up a fight to play — that is what I have done all my life."

"We have big stars already, so by adding another one I’ll just have to prove I can do better than them."

What's next?

Roy Hodgson recently denied that Zaha requested the club for a transfer, adding that he is expecting the winger to return to training soon.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are scheduled to face Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup on July 24.