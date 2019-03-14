×
Arsenal news: Alexandre Lacazette not included in France squad for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers

Jong Ching Yee
ANALYST
News
613   //    14 Mar 2019, 21:00 IST

Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Arsenal FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the story?

Despite his stellar contributions for Arsenal this season, star striker Alexandre Lacazette has seemingly failed to impress French national team manager Didier Deschamps, who has omitted the 27-year-old from the 24-man squad for the upcoming international matches.

In case you didn't know...

Lacazette did not make the French team for the World Cup in 2018 and he was forced to watch from home as his nation lifted the trophy.

The 27-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 37 games across all competitions this season, leading Arsenal to the fourth position in the Premier League standings.

The heart of the matter

It has been a long while since the Frenchman has featured for his national team as Deschamps has shown a preference for former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud who offers a completely different dimension to the team.

Standing at 1.93m, Giroud has the capability to score a number of headed goals for his club and country. Fans have seen that happen often and it must be admitted that Giroud offers his manager a different option to turn to if the need arises.

What's next?

Lacazette has been cleared to feature for Arsenal in their match against Rennes after which he is likely to travel with the Gunners to Dubai for some warm-weather training before returning to England.

Arsenal are currently in the race for a top-four berth alongside the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Manchester United. It will be a crucial period for Lacazette and the rest of his team-mates as they attempt to make Unai Emery's first season in charge a successful one.

Given his absence from international duty, the striker can fully concentrate on helping his club fulfil their goals for the season.

Contact Us Advertise with Us