Arsenal News: Alexandre Lacazette set to return to action against Sheffield United

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is reportedly aiming to return to first-team training next week and expects to be fully fit when the Gunners take on Sheffield United after the international break.

In case you didn't know...

Lacazette has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Arsenal's clash against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on September 1st. The France international found the back of the net during the derby but it was later revealed that he had been playing through pain in his left ankle.

The former Lyon striker has tallied two goals in three games so far this season, with the Gunners being unbeaten in the Premier League during his absence, winning twice and drawing as many games.

On the other hand, the absence of the 28-year-old Frenchman has paved the way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to shine at the centre of Unai Emery's attack as he netted five goals in the month of September alone. The Gabon international was subsequently voted the Premier League's Player of the Month for his exploits.

The heart of the matter

According to Sky Sports, Lacazette's rehabilitation has progressed positively and the striker is reportedly eyeing Arsenal's Premier League clash against Sheffield United as a possible return date.

The Frenchman is on course to return to full contact training with his teammates next week and should be available for the Gunners' trip to Bramall Lane after the international break.

A return for Lacazette is especially exciting for the Arsenal fans, who will hope to see their new attacking trinity, which includes record signing Nicolas Pepe, in action in the next few weeks.

What's next?

Arsenal currently sit at third place on the Premier League table, despite suffering a series of injuries since the beginning of the new campaign.

The Gunners will next face Sheffield United October 21st.